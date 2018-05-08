Karnataka assembly election 2018: In Shantinagar, not every one is at peace with their political options

There is a tight three-way contest this time between Haris, BJP’s Vasudev Murthy and Sridar Shetty of JD(S). (Express Photo) There is a tight three-way contest this time between Haris, BJP’s Vasudev Murthy and Sridar Shetty of JD(S). (Express Photo)

Shantinagar, which is located at the heart of Bengaluru, is currently represented by Congress MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris (NA Haris for short). He has won the seat twice, in 2008 and 2013 and is aiming for a third win this time. However, it won’t be that easy.

“It’s not a cakewalk for Haris this time,” says Manjunath a real estate agent, who lives in a neatly-paved, well-lit and bright residential side of Shantinagar that borders one of the large slums here.

There is a tight three-way contest this time between Haris, BJP’s Vasudev Murthy and Sridar Shetty of JD(S). Vasudev, who lost the last election by a margin of over 20,000 votes on JD(S) ticket to Haris, is now supposed to be a front runner thanks to his switch.

“I’m not voting for him (Vasudev). We don’t trust these candidates, we trust the political party they represent. These guys will suck our blood if we trust them,” says Muniraju, a 64-year-old retried KSRTC driver. But despite his distaste for Vasudev, he will vote for the former councillor. “I’m voting for him because of my boss, Ugra Narasimha,” says Muniraju. The Ugra Narasimha he is referring to is PM Narendra Modi, an avatar of god Vishnu, known for intense aggression. “I’m a hardcore Modi fan. His party’s symbol is Lotus and I will only vote for it,” he says in no uncertain terms in spite of not personally having a good opinion about the candidate his favorite party has to offer him.

Not everyone in the constituency, who wants to vote for BJP is a fan of Modi. A strong anti-incumbency sentiment has been growing among the voters in the constituency due to Haris’ alleged “partiality.”

Praveen, 28, a self-employed youth is upset with Haris because he alleges that he has been indulging in appeasement politics. “When we complained about the supply of drinking water, they asked us why should they bother about us as most of from this part of the ward did not vote for Congress,” he alleges.

“Once they come to power, isn’t it their duty to serve everyone without discriminating who or who did not vote for them in elections?” reasons Praveen, who lives in a narrow lane, which is not more than 8 or 9-feet wide. The lane, which is crammed with small houses sitting on the stormwater drain, used to get flooded whether it be rain or shine. “We complained a few times in vain. So I took a video of the flooded street and uploaded it on the (Facebook) page of the Mayor. Then they came and fixed the overflowing drain,” he recalls.

Venugopal, an ex-servicemen, has more serious charges against the present administration. “There is a law and order problem. The use of marijuana among the youngsters have increased in this area,” he alleges. “Take a look at the government school, hospital and the playground in this area. You will see how pathetically they have maintained these places,” he says.

Venugopal implements welfare schemes for the people in Shantinagar through his charity, Dr BR Ambedkar Welfare Association. “Last year, I spent money from my pocket to put up goal posts and a flag post in the corporation playground,” he claims.

And some take issue with Haris’ non-availability to his constituents. “Every time we go to his house, we are sent back saying he is not there or he’s gone to take bath or he’s busy,” says a housewife living in one of the narrow lanes of Shantinagar.

The Congress party, however, has a lot of goodwill among the majority of the people in the constituency, thanks to Corporator P Sowmya. Even the critics of Haris are seemingly inclined to favour the party because of her good work. Praveen notes that he has no qualms with the Congress when it comes to the corporator, saying she has been very responsive to the problems of the members in his locality.

“Sowmya Sivakumar has done an excellent job,” says Manjunath, who is also a fan of PM Modi. “Her husband Sivakumar is always around here to take care of all the problems in this BBMP ward.” Sivakumar, on Monday, was also leading the Congress rally in the area.

The adjacent ward also seems to favour the Congress. Ananthu, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar, is of the belief that the recent controversy of Haris’ son may be making it hard for the voters to decide. “I think people have apprehensions to vote for Haris because of his son,” he says.

Haris’ son Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been jailed after he was accused of brutally assaulting the son of a wealthy businessman at an updtwon cafe in Bengaluru earlier this year. “But, Haris’ has helped poor a lot,” adds Ananthu, 49.

Suresh, a resident of Shantinagar, is inclined to disagree that father will play for the son’s actions in this election. “BJP has fielded Yeddyurappa as the chief minister candidate,” he says, referring to Yeddyurappa’s jail stint in a scam case. “I don’t think anybody will vote for BJP here when they think of Yeddyurappa.” “Haris’ son’s controversy pales in comparison to Yeddyurappa,” the 28-year-old adds, suggesting Mohammed’s violent behavior will have no or little impact on his father’s political career.

