Karnataka election: After playing ‘sting video’, Congress urges EC to disqualify Sriramulu

Congress delegation visits Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi to meet with the Election Commission on Friday (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Congress delegation visits Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi to meet with the Election Commission on Friday (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress approached the Election Commission Friday demanding that B Sriramulu, BJP leader contesting against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Badami, be barred from contesting the polls over a 2010 “sting” video, which purportedly showed him negotiating a bribe for a relative of a former Chief Justice of India, allegedly to influence a verdict in a mining case. On Thursday, the Congress had released two videos allegedly shot in 2010.

A delegation of Congress leaders also asked the EC to direct the registration of an FIR against Sriramulu for violation of provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, and lifting of a ban on the airing of the videos by local television channels.

The Congress petition stated, “The evidence gives rise to serious questions and allegations about certain heinous and deplorable criminal activities being indulged in by… Sriramulu… This clear cut evidence relates to grave corrupt practices including attempting to bribe a Supreme Court judge. It goes without saying that… a clear-cut case for the cancellation of the candidature of Sriramulu is made out for both the seats being contested by him…”

Apart from Badami, Sriramulu is contesting from Molakalmuru.

The Congress argued that allowing Sriramulu to contest in the wake of the compelling evidence would be a disservice to the democratic process. “If no action is taken, it will soil the ‘Ganga’ of democracy as also the accountability of the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election in the state of Karnataka,” the petition added.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said the delegation also told the EC that two channels in Karnataka are “running a concerted conspiracy and agenda to malign the Congress through their hashtags….” In its petition, the Congress referred to the cancellation of the R K Nagar byelections in Tamil Nadu. “The reasoning employed by the Commission [in the R K Nagar case] was that there had been vitiating effect on the voter’s reasoning and that had to be undone. The reason this example is relevant is that before this laudable decision was taken by the ECI, the only evidence available was newspaper reports and videos obtained from sting operations. There was no formal investigation before the decision was taken. Yet the learned ECI knew that to allow the Election to be conducted while some individuals were more than prima facie found to be tainted, would be a disservice to the Constitution per se,” it stated.

