Kannada actress who campaigned for Congress joins BJP

A Kannada actress who had campaigned extensively for the Congress in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly election and 2014 general election has now switched parties and joined the BJP. With two days left for voting in this year’s assembly election, actress Bhavana Ramanna on Thursday officially joined the BJP, which is locked in a fierce contest against the ruling Congress. The BJP’s state unit organised a press meet in Bengaluru to announce her induction.

Ramanna, according to a news report, was one of Congress hopefuls who was expecting to get a party ticket to contest in this year’s assembly election. She had even gone to the extent of declaring that the Congress asked her to contest from Chitradurga. “The party wants me to contest from Chitradurga, I am getting ready for it,” Bhavana was quoted as saying.

Campaigning in Karnataka will end on Thursday. Voting will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15.

