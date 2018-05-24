Kairana bypoll: Lok Dal candidate pulls out, offers support to united Opposition candidate

The Kairana parliamentary constituency, with nearly 16 lakh voters, consists of five assembly segments – Shamli, Thanabhawan, Kairana, Gangoh and Nakur. The Kairana parliamentary constituency, with nearly 16 lakh voters, consists of five assembly segments – Shamli, Thanabhawan, Kairana, Gangoh and Nakur.

Strengthening the Opposition unity in Kairana bypoll, Lok Dal candidate Kanwar Hasan, who was contesting against his sister-in-law and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) nominee Tabassum Hasan, withdrew from the contest on Thursday. Interestingly, Hasan also announced his support for Tabassum, wife of former BSP MP Munawwar Hasan, who is being backed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Nishad Party to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kairana.

The development, which could unite the minority vote in favour of the RLD, could make the going tough for Mriganka Singh, the BJP candidate. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Hukum Singh earlier this year. In the 2014 parliamentary elections, Hukum Singh bagged 5,65,909 votes, defeating SP’s Nahid Hasan who got 3,29,081 votes. In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, Nahid Hasan defeated Mriganka by 21,162 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning in the area to ensure that there was no repeat of Gorakhpur and Phulpur where the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in Lok Sabha by-elections.

The Kairana parliamentary constituency, with nearly 16 lakh voters, consists of five assembly segments – Shamli, Thanabhawan, Kairana, Gangoh and Nakur. The voting for the bypoll will take place on May 28 and the results will be declared on May 31.

(With IANS inputs)

