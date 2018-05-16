MLAs missing from JD(S)-Congress camp? False news, says former minister

Former Karnataka state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, left, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, right, prepare to speak to journalists after staking their claim to form the next state government. (Source: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Former Karnataka state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, left, and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, right, prepare to speak to journalists after staking their claim to form the next state government. (Source: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

As the drama continues to unfold in Karnataka a day after the electorate delivered a split verdict, reports of MLAs going missing from the JD(S) and Congress camps have been dismissed as rumours by leaders from both sides. “We are all together. All this is false news. In fact, there are six BJP people who are in touch with us,” former Congress minister M B Patil told ANI.

With the JD(S) and Congress coming together to deny the BJP a shot at forming the government in Karnataka, the two parties are wary of their MLAs being poached.

Two JD(S) MLAs are reported to be missing from the party legislative party meeting which is underway at a hotel in Bengaluru, ANI reported on Wednesday. The MLAs have been identified by the news agency as Raja Venkatappa Nayaka and Venkata Rao Nadagouda.

There are also unconfirmed reports that around three Congress MLAs are incommunicado. Efforts by the party leadership to contact the legislators were in vain, according to a report in NDTV.

Meanwhile, BJP chief minister face B S Yeddyurappa was elected as the leader of the BJP state legislature party today morning. He immediately left for the Raj Bhavan to reiterate his claim to form the government.

On Tuesday, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a simple majority by eight seats. The Congress, which came second, reached out to the JD(S) and extended its unconditional support. The two parties have come together in a post-poll alliance to form a coalition government. Accompanied by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy met Governor Yajubhai Valla yesterday evening and staked claim to form the government.

Yeddyurappa accused the Congress of trying to regain power through the back door. He said the people of Karnataka rejected the Congress and the results were a clear mandate for the BJP.

