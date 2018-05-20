JD(S) and Congress, the 2005-06 coalition

JD(S) Leader H D Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) JD(S) Leader H D Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar show victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

The JD(S) and the Congress have been in a coalition on one occasion, in 2005 after the 2004 polls threw up a hung verdict with the JD(S) winning 58 seats, the Congress 65 and the BJP 79. The coalition broke down in 2006 after H D Kumaraswamy decided to dump the alliance led by Dharam Singh to ally with the BJP.

The JD(S) later dumped the BJP as well in 2007 after Kumaraswamy served as CM for 20 months and refused to pass the baton to the BJP. The political circus resulted in the exit of strong leaders like Siddaramaiah who joined the Congress in 2006.

The JDS, which has been in the political wilderness since 2007 when it exited its alliance with the BJP, is hoping to build the party even as it allies with the Congress. “We have been in the wilderness for nearly 12 years now. We have lost the support of Muslims. Our party workers need resources. This is a chance to rebuild the party and the image of Kumaraswamy,’’ a JD(S) worker said.

