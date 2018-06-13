Jayanagar election results 2018 LIVE: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy ahead of BJP nominee by 7,300 votes

Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate. (Source: Facebook/Sowmya Reddy) Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate. (Source: Facebook/Sowmya Reddy)

Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes began in Jayanagar assembly constituency on Wednesday morning, going by the latest trends, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s B N Prahlad. According to news agency ANI, Reddy is leading by 10,205 votes after eight rounds of counting.

Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency.

The BJP has fielded Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, while Congress cadre was represented by senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from the Jayanagar assembly constituency.

The JD(S) which merged with Congress to form the government in the state on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the counting centre.