Jayanagar election results 2018 LIVE: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy ahead of BJP nominee by 7,300 votes

Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 11:58:30 am
Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: The Congress has fielded senior party leader and former Minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy as its candidate. (Source: Facebook/Sowmya Reddy)

Jayanagar Election Results 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes began in Jayanagar assembly constituency on Wednesday morning, going by the latest trends, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is ahead of Bharatiya Janata Party’s B N Prahlad. According to news agency ANI, Reddy is leading by 10,205 votes after eight rounds of counting.

Although Karnataka went to polls on May 12, elections in Jayanagar constituency was postponed to June 11, following the demise of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. An estimated 55 per cent polling was recorded in the constituency.

The BJP has fielded Prahlad, brother of Vijayakumar, while Congress cadre was represented by senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy. A total of 19 candidates are contesting from the Jayanagar assembly constituency.

The JD(S) which merged with Congress to form the government in the state on June 5 pulled out its candidate from the contest and extended support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress. Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the counting centre.

Live Blog

Counting of votes began in Jayanagar assembly constituency is underway. Follow Live Updates here

11:51 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress leads BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes

As per the latest report in PTI,  Congress is leading over the BJP by a margin of over 7,300 votes in the first two hours of counting of votes for the Jayanagar Assembly constituency. While Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading with 27,195 votes till 10 am, BJP's B N Prahlad had secured 19,873 votes, PTI said quoting poll officials. 

11:38 (IST) 13 Jun 2018

The Janata Dal (S) on June 5 pulled out its candidate from Jayanagar assembly constituency.  The announcement was made following a meeting between H D Deve Gowda and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. The party in an official statement announced JD(S) candidate Kalegowda was 'retiring' from the contest. 

11:29 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress workers rejoice outside counting centre in Bengaluru

Congress workers rejoice outside counting centre in Bengaluru after latest trends show party candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes.  

11:22 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Sowmya Reddy thanks CAPF, police for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful elections

Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy on Monday thanked the Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) personnel and Karnataka State Police for their pivotal role in conducting peaceful and participative elections. She also tweeted out her pictures along with a group of CAPF officials.  

11:11 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads by 10,205 votes

The latest trend show Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leading over BJP's BN Prahlad by more than 10,000 votes. As per a report in news agency ANI, after round 8 of counting Sowmya Reddy leads by 10,205 votes. 

