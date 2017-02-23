Omar Abdullah tells Congress to have ‘long and hard’ look at failure

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday suggested Congress to take a “long and hard” look at its failure in Maharashtra civic body polls. (Representational Image) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday suggested Congress to take a “long and hard” look at its failure in Maharashtra civic body polls. (Representational Image)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday suggested Congress to take a “long and hard” look at its failure in Maharashtra civic body polls, saying he will “truly despair” about 2019 Lok Sabha elections if the results of assembly polls in five states on March 11 go the same way. “If 11/03/2017 goes this way, I will truly despair for what it will mean for the battle of 2019 which is the one that really matters,” Omar wrote on Twitter following BJP’s good showing in the civic body polls in Maharashtra.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said the results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were more of a setback to Shiv Sena than Congress.

“The Congress was never going to win the BMC elections. So this is less a setback for them than for the Shiv Sena and a shot in the arm for BJP,” he said.

“That said Congress will have to look long and hard at the other cities and towns in Maharashtra were it failed to make inroads,” he added.