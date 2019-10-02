Kolhapur: In the land of milk and sugar, a tough test for saffron alliance

The electoral battle for Kolhapur south promises to be an interesting one, as the alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP is expected to be tested here. Amal Mahadik, the BJP’s sitting MLA, is pitted against the relatively younger Ruturaj Patil from Congress. But the fight between the two candidates is ultimately a fight between two influential families. Patil is the nephew of Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council Satej Patil.

Kolhapur’s politics revolves around the cooperative sugar mills and the dairies, with powerful cooperative barons clashing with each other for political control over the institutions. Mahadik’s family controls Gokul, or the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union.

Satej Patil hails from the family of D Y Patil, which controls a sugar mill and various educational institutions in the area.

Amal, the son of erstwhile Congress leader Mahadev Mahadik and cousin of former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik, is seeking re-election from this seat as in the 2014 assembly elections, he had defeated Satej Patil by a margin of over 8,000 votes. Dhananjay, who was the NCP candidate from Kolhapur in 2019, was defeated by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik.

While the Congress and the NCP had fought the Lok Sabha elections together, in Kolhapur, Congress leaders had openly worked for the Shiv Sena. Satej Patil was credited to have coined the term ‘amcha tarla’ (we have decided) which was used by Shiv Sena as its slogan. Sanjay Mandlik had openly thanked Satej Patil for his help during his electoral fight. Dhanajay, who has since then joined the BJP, has expressed confidence that Shiv Sena leaders will adhere to the alliance and work for his cousin. “Shiv Sena people are always with the BJP, so I am sure Amal will win with a landslide margin,” he said. During the filing of the nomination papers, both Dhananjay and Amal had called upon Shiv Sena to adhere to the alliance.

Asked if he had spoken to the Shiv Sena MP, Dhananjay said, “Our leader Chandrakant Patil will speak to him.”

Kolhapur happens to the home district of the BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, but the saffron alliance is going to face one of its toughest tests here.

Another contentious electoral battle may be seen in Kagal seat, where BJP leader Samarjitsinh Ghatge has already said he will contest as an independent as Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghatge has been been given the ticket.