In BJP list for Pune seats: Four old faces, four new ones, no space to allies

The BJP on Tuesday announced candidates for all eight assembly seats in Pune, and replaced three sitting legislators with new candidates. But dissent has already started brewing within the party against its choice of candidates, with some leaders going public with their opposition.

The BJP has fielded state unit chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud assembly seat instead of sitting legislator Medha Kulkarni. Siddarth Shirole, son of former city MP Anil Shirole, has been fielded in Shivajinagar, instead of sitting legislator Vijay Kale. Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee chairperson Sunil Kamble will contest from the Pune Cantonment assembly seat, in place of his older brother and sitting legislator Dilip Kamble.

Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak will contest from Kasbapeth segment. Girish Bapat, who won the seat in 2014 polls, resigned from Kasbapeth after winning the Pune Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

The four sitting legislators who have been fielded once again are city BJP chief Madhuri Misal from Parvati seat, which she won in the 2009 and 2014 assembly elections, Jagdish Mulik from Vadgaonsheri, Yogesh Tilekar from Hadapsar and Bhimrao Tapkir from Khadakwasla.

BJP’s decision to field state unit chief Patil, who is from Kolhapur, from Kothrud has triggered the maximum protests, with flex boards coming up in various parts of the constituency, carrying the message that voters wanted someone local to contest the polls instead of an outsider. Upset at being denied a ticket, Medha Kulkarni had earlier rushed to Mumbai with her supporters to express her displeasure. However, she later said she would ensure that Patil wins from Kothrud, considered a safe seat for the saffron alliance.

Even in Shivajinagar, party workers criticised the decision to field Siddarth Shirole, saying the party was promoting dynastic politics by giving a ticket to the son of a former MP, when there were other deserving leaders to contest the seat. In a similar form of protest, flex boards put up in the constituency claimed that former MP Anil Shirole was promoting his son and the sitting MP (Girish Bapat) was promoting his personal assistant, but there was no one to push for committed party workers.

In Pune Cantonment, the disappointment among aspirants for the BJP ticket led to some drama on Tuesday. BJP loyalist and ticket aspirant Atul Gaikwad resigned from the membership of Pune Cantonment Board on Tuesday afternoon, but withdrew his resignation by the evening, saying the party leadership had personally approached him and asked him to reverse his decision.

Gaikwad had submitted his resignation letter to the PCB CEO Amit Kumar and Girish Bapat. “I had sought a ticket to contest the assembly elections from Pune Cantonment assembly constituency. I have been working for the party for the last 32 years… unfortunately, my candidature was not considered,” Gaikwad had written in his resignation letter.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: BJP nod to Jagtap, Landge, Sena fields Chabukswar; NCP yet to decide

IN Pimpri-Chinchwad, all three sitting MLAs, two from BJP and one from Shiv Sena, have once again been fielded by their parties for the Assembly elections. BJP leaders Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge will contest from Chinchwad and Bhosari, respectively, while Sena leader Gautam Chabukswar will contest from the Pimpri reserved seat.

The opposition NCP, which is planning to contest all three seats, is yet to finalise its candidates.

“The party is confident about my winning ability… I will live up to the party’s expectations by winning the seat with a major margin,” said Jagtap.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Jagtap had received 1,23,786 votes in the Chinchwad seat while his nearest rival, Shiv Sena leader Kalate Tanaji, had won only 63,489 votes. “Even this time, there are no opponents… they (NCP) seem to be struggling to find a candidate against me…,” said Jagtap.

The NCP is reportedly planning to field Nana Kate, a corporator from Pimple Saudagar who had come a distant third in the 2014 assembly elections,in Chinchwad. Other aspirants include Prashant Shitole, a corporator from Sangvi and former standing committee chairperson and Jagtap’s cousin Rajendra Jagtap.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, Bhosari had given a lead of 38,000 votes to Shiv Sena candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil. Therefore, we are already in a safe position,” said Kartik Landge, brother of Mahesh Landge, the BJP candidate from Bhosari. “Our only concern is the margin of victory. Last time, it was tough as Maheshdada had contested as an independent and won by 16,000 votes. But given the changed scenario and the number of development projects implemented in the constituency, we are looking at a victory margin of over one lakh votes”.

Meanwhile, NCP aspirants for the Bhosari seat are still waiting for the party to choose its candidate. Datta Sane, opposition leader in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and one of the aspirants for the party ticket, said, “I don’t understand the party’s attitude. There are four to five aspirants. All of us are clueless even as the last date for filing forms is approaching…”.

“To contest elections, you need time to campaign. There is hardly any time left… This is really frustrating. The party is not approaching the election in the right manner,” he said.

Another senior NCP leader said, “The party is looking for strong candidates, but it doesn’t have candidates strong enough to take on the rival candidates, and that’s why it has been unable to take the final call”.

Other than Sane, NCP leaders and corporators such as Ajit Gavhane and Jalinder Bapu also want to contest from Bhosari seat.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri reserved seat, the NCP is planning to field former MLA Anna Bansode, but is yet to take a final call as ally Congress has demanded that its candidate be allowed to contest in at least one out of the three seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said sources.

No seats in city for Sena and RPI(A), again

The BJP, which released its list of 125 candidates for the Assembly elections on Tuesday, has decided to field candidates from all the eight constituencies in Pune city, leaving no seats for its allies Shiv Sena and RPI (A). In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the BJP had fielded its candidate, Girish Bapat, from the sole Pune seat, and members of the Sena and RPI (A) ended up campaigning for Bapat, who won with a record margin. Workers of Sena and RPI (A) said they were hopeful of at least one seat being allotted to their parties in the Assembly elections, but the BJP list has thwarted any such aspiration.

The Shiv Sena had staked claim for the Kothrud and Hadapsar seats, which it has won in the past, and local leaders were hopeful that the Sena would seek a seat in Pune city in exchange for the Indapur seat in Pune district, a traditionally Sena seat that is being contested by BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, who recently quit the Congress. The RPI(A) had staked claim for two seats — Pune Cantonment, reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate, and Vadgaonsheri — citing the strong presence of party supporters in these constituencies.

A Shiv Sena leader said, “This has definitely demoralised the Sena cadre in the city… This is the first assembly elections when the Sena will not contest a single seat in Pune,” he said, adding that it would be difficult to motivate Sena workers to campaign for BJP leaders.

A local RPI(A) leader, meanwhile, said the party was not given a single ticket in Maharashtra to contest in the Lok Sabha elections and now it had not received a ticket to contest even from Pune city.

To stake a claim to Tilak’s legacy, BJP gives poll ticket to Mukta Tilak

Two years ago, in 2017, the BJP came to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the first time, and promptly decided to appoint four-time corporator Mukta Tilak as the mayor of the city.

With her appointment, the BJP was trying to send a message to the electorate, that the party follows the values of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and his legacy does not belong solely to the Congress.

Tilak is married to Shailesh Tilak, a fourth-generation descendant of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Now, the BJP is trying to drive this message further and position itself as the party that is taking Tilak’s legacy forward by fielding her from the Kasbapeth assembly seat, at a time when other members of Tilak’s family have failed to make a mark in politics.

After being declared the party candidate, Tilak said her party knew how to show respect to iconic national figures. “The BJP has shown respect to Bal Gangadhar Tilak by giving me a party ticket. The party has also given tickets to Udayanraje Bhosale (for Satara Lok Sabha bypolls) and Shivendraraje Bhosale (Satara assembly seat), who are the descendants of Maratha king Shivaji…,” she said.

Tilak said the BJP and RSS were already practicing the principles of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. “The BJP promotes swadeshi, a concept first raised by Lokmanya Tilak. The freedom fighters fought for the idea of nationalism, and the BJP is also following it. Tilak has worked towards imparting education in local languages and promoting local leadership, which the BJP has also been doing,” she said.

“Local residents have shown confidence in me when I was elected to the PMC, and chosen as the mayor of the city. I am hopeful of the same in assembly elections,” she said.

Jayantrao Tilak, grandson of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and a Congress leader, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and later, its chairperson for 16 years. He also served as a member of Rajya Sabha.

However, no other member of the Tilak family has been elected to the assembly or Parliament since then.

Rohit Tilak, the great-grandson of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and nephew of Mukta Tilak, had contested the assembly elections twice on a Congress ticket

from Kasbapeth, in the 2009 and 2014 polls, but was defeated both times.