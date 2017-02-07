Rise in communal violence incidents in Uttar Pradesh in 2016, decrease in overall numbers: Govt

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tabled a report in Lok Sabha on Tuesday’. (Source: File/PTI) MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tabled a report in Lok Sabha on Tuesday’. (Source: File/PTI)

There has been an increase in the number of incidents of communal violence in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh in 2016 as compared to 2015, according to a statement submitted by Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. While 155 incidents of violence were reported in the state in 2015, the number went up to 162 in the following year.

The report, however, revealed an overall decrease in the incidents of communal violence in the country in 2016 when compared with the previous year. While the increase in these incidents cannot be directly linked with elections, a similar trend can be observed in Manipur and Punjab. In Manipur, the number went up to seven from zero. Incidentally, the north eastern state did not witness any communal incident in 2014 as well.

On the other hand, Punjab which also did not witness any communal incident in 2014 and 2015, saw one incident of communal violence in 2016. However, in other two states which will elect a new government in 2017, namely Goa and Uttarakhand, no such increase has been observed.

Statement by MoS Home, Kiren Rijiju in LS replying to a question on communal incidents. In UP 162 incidents in 2016, 155 in 2015. pic.twitter.com/WfzXl8mx2N — ANI (@ANI_news) February 7, 2017

As a positive development, the total number of saw a considerable decline in one year falling from 751 in 2015 to 703 in 2016. A total of 97 persons were killed and 2264 injured in 2015 while in 2016, the numbers of injured went down to 86 with an increase in number of injured to 2321.

Apart from the aforementioned states, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Assam also saw a rise in communal incidents in 2016.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd