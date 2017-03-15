Elections 2017

HS Phoolka to be Leader of Opposition in Punjab

Phoolka said the party would keep a close watch on all decisions taken by the newly-elected Congress government in Punjab and would perform the role of a constructive and an active opposition.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:March 15, 2017 5:05 pm
Election commission, EC, AAP, Aam Aadmi Party, HS phoolka, AAp minister Phoolka, Delhi High Court, Delhi HC, AAP MLAs, delhi news Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka

Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka was on Wednesday elected the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Khaira was elected the Chief Whip, AAP’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Ghuggi told reporters.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The decision was taken at a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence where all Punjab AAP MLAs were present.

Phoolka said the party would keep a close watch on all decisions taken by the newly-elected Congress government in Punjab and would perform the role of a constructive and an active opposition. While the Congress swept to power in Punjab winning 77 of the 117 seats, the AAP came second with 20 seats. AAP ally Lok Insaaf Party won another two seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 15: Latest News