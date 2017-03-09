BJP always raises regionalism to divide people: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday attacked BJP, saying the party has always raised the issues of regionalism to divide people in the state. (Representational Image) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday attacked BJP, saying the party has always raised the issues of regionalism to divide people in the state. (Representational Image)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday attacked the Opposition BJP, saying the party has always raised the issues of regionalism to divide people in the state. Speaking at the Vidhan Sabha, Singh said he was 83 years old and ever since he joined the politics he had seen the erstwhile Jan Sangh and BJP talking about discrimination.

“It has become a part of their mindset and a permanent issue but I never believed in politics of discrimination,” he said, adding that the BJP always raised the issues of regionalism to divide the people.

The BJP members frequently interrupted Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh during his reply to discussion motion leading to heated exchanges and finally the members staged a walkout.

They raised slogans at the fag end of the day, maintaining that the issues raised by them had not been replied.

When Singh continued his attack, BJP members Satpal Singh Satti, Suresh Bharadwaj and Virender Kanwar accused the Chief Minister of pursuing the politics of discrimination and regionalism and heated exchanges were witnessed, warranting intervention of the Speaker B B L Butail.

Resuming his reply, Singh insisted that whatever he was saying was “the truth” and reiterated that he believed in balanced and uniform development of the entire state.

Chief Minister asserted that 99 per cent of the poll promises have been fulfilled and the remaining promises would be met before the polls.

He said the promise of unemployment allowance was kept at the last because resources did not permit the government yet to launched it.

“Dharamshala has been made second capital because of great importance of the town, several offices have already been opened there and most of these were located there,” Singh said.

He stated that the decision to make Dharamsala as second capital would not be revoked as it has been taken in the interest of the people of the area.