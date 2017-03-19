Congress names candidates for Himachal, Karnataka bypolls

Congress on Sunday named its candidates for the upcoming assembly bypolls this year in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. “Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Prem Kaushal for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh from 36 – Bhoranj – SC constituency,” a statement said.

Likewise in Karnataka, the Congress vice president has approved the names of Kalale N Keshavmurthy from Nanjangud-SC contituency and M P Mohanakumari from Gundlupet constituency.

