Dev bhoomi is now mafia bhoomi: Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with former Himachal Pradesh CM P K Dhumal and Anurag Thakur in Shimla district Monday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) UP CM Yogi Adityanath with former Himachal Pradesh CM P K Dhumal and Anurag Thakur in Shimla district Monday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Hitting out at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Monday that the state has turned from dev bhoomi to mafia bhoomi. “Congress has turned this dev bhoomi into a mafia bhoomi. The party had only delayed development in the state, which should have been among the biggest tourist destinations in the country by now… if there was a BJP government in the state as there is at the Centre, the state would have developed to its potential,” Yogi said at a rally in Sunjanpur.

Endorsing the BJP candidate from Sujanpur, chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, Yogi said, “There is new enthusiasm in among the people in the state since Dhumal was named the chief minister candidate.”

Adityanath was addressing his 10th rally in Himachal Pradesh. Urging people to campaign for Dhumal till the end, Adityanath said, “He can’t go everywhere, can’t come to your homes as he is a CM candidate. It is your responsibility to help him.”

Dhumal is up against former BJP leader Rajinder Rana. While Rana is popular in the area, Dhumal has twice won from the erstwhile constituency of Bamsan of which several booths are now in Sujanpur.

According to residents of Sujanpur, Dhumal being named as the chief ministerial candidate has only improved his chances of winning.

“For the Congress in Sujanpur, Dhumal’s name being announced as the CM candidate was the final blow. This despite the candidate being very popular in the area. Who wouldn’t want that the candidate they elect becomes the CM of the state?” said Babu Ram Rana, who owns a retail store in Sujanpur.

