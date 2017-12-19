Victory rallies of BJP, Congress bring Nalagarh to a halt

A long jam on Nalagarh-Pinjore road due on Monday. Jaipal Singh A long jam on Nalagarh-Pinjore road due on Monday. Jaipal Singh

WINNING PROCESSIONS of both BJP and Congress led to massive traffic jams on the Baddi-Nalagarh road on Monday. Traffic chaos was witnessed outside Government College, Nalagarh, where thousands of supporters of the four main candidates had gathered since early morning. Though a huge police bandobast was in place to control the traffic, the arrangements proved too little before the victory procession. The first procession started with the announcement of the victory of the BJP candidate, Paramjeet Singh Pammi, from Doon constituency, around 12.30 pm. The winning procession was more than 2 km long and hundreds of vehicles, carrying BJP supporters, were behind the SUV, on which Pammi was standing.

Meanwhile, from Nalagarh Government College to Baddi and right up to the villages situated on the Nalagarh-Pinjore road, Pammi was greeted by his supporters, villagers on the main road, causing inconvenience to commuters, who preferred to take a U turn after seeing long queues of trucks, buses and other jammed vehicles. Supporters celebrated the victory while dancing to the beat of dhols. The jam was only reduced and traffic started moving when the winning procession was diverted towards Haripur, which is situated on the side of another corner of the Nalagarh-Pinjore highway.

The second procession started around 4.30 pm when the winning Congress candidate, Lakhwinder Singh Rana, of Nalagarh constituency came out of the Government College, Nalagarh. Supporters burst crackers, vehicles honked, raising slogans in favour of the party and Rana. A senior district police officer said, “We have deployed the entire district police force on the main roads to avoid any untoward situation. Indeed, traffic chaos was witnessed on the roads but there was no accident and damage to property.”

Rana’s winning procession marched through Nalagarh town and its surrounding rural areas. More than a thousand supporters took part in the victory lap. Shopkeepers and traders came out to greet Rana in the middle of the market adjoining the roundabout, bringing traffic to a standstill.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App