Himachal Pradesh election results 2017: CM Virbhadra Singh resigns as BJP set to form govt in state

Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat Raj Bhavan. Virbhadra Singh and Governor Acharya Devvrat Raj Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday resigned from his post, a day after the results of the assembly election were announced in the state. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat, who asked him to continue till the next chief minister takes charge in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a clear majority in the hill state as they won 44 seats in the 68-member House. Congress managed to win only 21 seats.

BJP’s chief ministerial face in the polls, Prem Kumar Dhumal, was, however, defeated from the Sujanpur Assembly seat. Dhumal said that the result was unexpected and the party would introspect. He congratulated the winners and party workers for the victory in the state polls.

There were 337 candidates in the fray for the assembly polls, including Virbhadra Singh, who contested the polls from Arki in Solan district.

The Congress leader yesterday blamed the defeat of the Congress on “distribution of tickets”. “If the distribution of tickets had been better, we could have definitely done well. But it also depends on the individual standing of each leader… I am sad that some of our ministers also lost,” said Singh.

The 83-year-old reiterated that this was his last election. “It has become a trend in the state to pick a new government, irrespective of development and performance. I thought we would break this myth. But it’s the people’s verdict, and I accept it with all humility. I wish good luck to the new government,” he said.

ALSO READ | Full list of winners in Himachal Pradesh polls

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd