Jairam Thakur is next Himachal Pradesh CM, swearing-in on December 27

Five-time MLA Jairam Thakur is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Thakur was elected as the state legislature party chief on Sunday after a meeting between the party’s central observers and newly-elected MLAs and other party leaders in Shimla.

BJP’s earlier choice for the post of CM, Prem Kumar Dhumal, proposed Thakur’s name during the meeting and it was supported by Union Minister J P Nadda and former chief minister Shanta Kumar.

“Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal proposed Jairam Thakur to be elected as the Legislature party leader. Shanta Kumar and JP Nadda also supported this proposal,” Tomar said while addressing the media.

Dhumal lost the Sujanpur seat in the recently concluded assembly elections which hurt his chances of returning as chief minister.

Thakur, who has won the Seraj constituency in Mandi district five times, said he was thankful for the responsibility the party has entrusted to him. “I thank everyone — central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji.”

Later on, Thakur led a BJP delegation to the Raj Bhavan and met Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat, and staked claim to form Government in the state. He said the swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 27 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among those in attendance.

The 52-year-old leader enjoys a strong backing of the RSS and a section of Himachal BJP MLAs. He has been a part of Dhumal’s cabinet in the past and has worked as the president of the BJP state unit.

Thakur’s elevation is significant since it marks a monumental shift in the state’s electoral politics which has seen the successive administrations of Congress’s Virbhadra Singh and BJP’s Dhumal.

Dhumal’s supporters had been pushing his name for the CM’s post after BJP swept to power in the state. However, a day before the meeting, Dhumal opted out of the race. “I had made it amply clear on the day of results that I was not in the CM race. To elect any person as CM is entirely the prerogative of the party’s central leadership,” the former CM said.

The BJP has defeated the Congress in the assembly elections by winning 44 out of the 68 seats.

