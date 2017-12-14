Himachal Pradesh exit polls LIVE updates: India Today- Axis India predict massive win for BJP

BJP CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh BJP CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh

Exit polls on India Today is predicting a sweeping win by BJP in Himachal Pradesh. With 47 to 55 seats predicted to be won by BJP, the poll suggests a setback for current chief minister Virbhadra Singh. The voting for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 9. The state recorded 74 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission.

The Congress is currently ruling the hill State and the BJP is eyeing to return to power after a gap of five years. In the outgoing assembly, the Congress and the BJP have 35 and 28 MLAs respectively. There are four Independent MLAs while one seat was vacant.

Himachal Pradesh exit polls LIVE updates

5.30 pm: The India Today-Axis My India poll suggests BJP taking over Himachal Pradesh. While BJP will have 47 to 55 seats, Congress will manage 13 to 20 seats. Other candidates can get 0-2 seats, the poll suggests.

