Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress set for seventh term with 34-42 seats, says survey

BJP chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh (File Photo) BJP chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh (File Photo)

A survey by a social media analytics group has predicted that the Congress would return for a seventh term in Himachal Pradesh. The survey says the incumbent Congress will win 34-42 seats, while BJP will get 23-31 in the 68-member assembly. In 2012, Congress had won 36 seats, while BJP was the second largest party in the Assembly with 26 MLAs.

The analysis by Vaizle says Congress will get a thumping majority in Kangra district, which has 15 constituencies, the most in any in the hill state. Past trends have shown the party that wins most seats in Kangra forms the government. The survey has given Congress 8-12 seats in the district.

Six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh looks set to win from Arki constituency, defeating BJP strongman Ratan Singh Pal. In the last elections, Singh had contested from Shimla (Rural), but this year he gave the seat to his son, Vikramaditya Singh, who made his political debut.

Social media engagement per party. (Source: Vaizle) Social media engagement per party. (Source: Vaizle)

The survey also predicts a win for Congress in the all-important Dharamsala constituency, which was represented by Sudhir Sharma. However, BJP chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal will retain his seat in Sujanpur where he is pitted against his one-time loyalist Rajinder Rana, the survey says.

Based on social media engagement data, Congress is more popular in Himachal Pradesh. On an average, they received more engagement on their every post than the BJP. Their average engagement per activity was 1.75 times more than that of BJP. In the battle of the CMs, engagement per activity for Singh was almost twice than that of Dhumal.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd