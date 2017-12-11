Himachal elections: BJP to form govt, says Dhumal; Virbhadra Singh asks party to stop daydreaming

Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh during campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo) Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh during campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. (Express photo)

Back after a 15-day break, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal asked the party workers and Congress leaders to stop making rough estimates on the outcome of the Himachal Pradesh elections and said it was just a matter of few more days before the saffron party formed the next government in the hill state.

“People have already exercised their franchise. The fate of the BJP and Congress is lying sealed in the EVMs that will be opened on December 18. Till then, there is no point making tall and vague claims. Himachal Pradesh will became 19th BJP ruled state,” Dhumal said after returning to his village at Samirpur in Hamirpur district.

A large number of party workers and state leaders thronged Dhumal – who came back from Bangalore’s Naturopathy and Ayurveda health institute on Monday. The party leaders unanimously believed the BJP would win Himachal Pradesh as well as Gujarat elections with an impressive margin.

Dhumal had a busy day, sharing notes with the partymen and meeting senior leaders. The veteran leader asserted that upon returning to power, the BJP government would ensure security and safety of women that had been a “victim” of the Congress government’s “lawlessness and complete lack of governance”.

“The new government will deal with corruption effectively and wipe out mafia raj from the state. Drug mafia has spread throughout the state and youths have been soft targets of the peddlers. The government will deal with this issue on a war footing,” he assured .

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who had gone to Kerala also for an ayurvedic treatment, has reached Delhi and is likely to return to Shimla on Wednesday. Reports said the six-time CM wanted to meet newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi before returning to the state. His aides and loyalists have already reached Delhi and most of them are confident about the Congress returning to power.

“We are forming the government after December 18. We will get comfortable numbers to form a stable government. The BJP is only day dreaming about its victory,” the CM said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd