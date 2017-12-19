Himachal Pradesh election result: Contests that went down to the wire

Sitting Congress MLA Asha Kumari retained her Dalhousie seat by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur by a narrow margin of 556 votes. (File) Sitting Congress MLA Asha Kumari retained her Dalhousie seat by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur by a narrow margin of 556 votes. (File)

The election results in Himachal Pradesh has thrown up some interesting figures as some candidates barely managed to cross the victory margin. While the lowest victory margin was 120, the highest margin was 15,896 votes.

The BJP, which won 44 seats, however, lost five seats by a narrow margin in Kinnaur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan and Kangra. The Congress, on other hand, lost seats in Jubbal-Kotkhai by a margin of 1,062 votes.

While Congress candidate and Deputy Speaker Jagat Singh Negi won the Kinnaur assembly seat by a margin of 120 votes by defeating BJP’s Tejwant Singh Negi, sitting Congress MLA Asha Kumari retained her Dalhousie seat by defeating BJP’s DS Thakur by a narrow margin of 556 votes.

Another Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri lost to sitting MLA Dr Rajiv Sehjan by 442 votes while sitting minister Col(retd) Dhani Ram Shandil defeated his son-in-law and BJP candidate Dr Suresh Kashyap by 671 votes. Similarly, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Inder Dutt Lakhanpal won Barsar in Hamirpur constituency by a margin of 439 votes by defeating BJP’s Baldev Sharma.

Veteran politician and Transport Minister GS Bali who was expecting to come out victorious with a huge margin from Kangra, however, lost to BJP’s Arun Kumar by a margin of 1,000 votes. BJP’s sitting MLA from Shimla Suresh Bhardwaj who was involved in triangular contest with Congress and Independent candidiate Harish Janartha managed to retain the seat by a margin of 1,903. Another BJP sitting MLA Randhir Sharma, lost to Congress’s Ram lal Thakur, a former minister by a margin of 1,042 votes. Among the big winners are Vinod Kumar, a sitting MLA from Nacchan, who won his seat by a margin of 15,896 which is highest in this election. BJP’s man of the moment, Jairam Thakur, whose name is going the rounds as the party’s chief ministerial face, after former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal lost Sujanpur, has improved his margin of victory from 5,752 to 11,300.

Also, BJP’s Vipin Parmar won Sulah by 10,291 votes while Rajender Garg of the BJP defeated sitting MLA and CPS Rajesh Dharmani by 10,435 votes. In Baijnath, Mukh Ram of the BJP won the seat by 12,669. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh,who won Shimla (Rural ) in 2012 by a record margin of 20,000 votes was down to 6,051 this time round.

