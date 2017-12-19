Himachal Pradesh election: Congress beats BJP in Nalagarh by mere 1,200 votes

The result of Nalagarh was announced two hours after the announcement of results of the Doon constituency and that triggered a wave of happiness and enthusiasm among Congress workers (AP Photo ) The result of Nalagarh was announced two hours after the announcement of results of the Doon constituency and that triggered a wave of happiness and enthusiasm among Congress workers (AP Photo )

Lakhwinder Singh Rana of the Congress won the Nalagarh Assembly constituency defeating K L Thakur of the BJP by a narrow margin of 1,242 votes. Rana polled 25,872 votes while Thakur got 24,630. Congress worker-turned-Independent Hardeep Singh Bawa, who was a staunch supporter of outgoing chief minister Virbhadra Singh, secured 13,095 votes. Two other Independents, Harpreet Singh Saini and Gurnam Singh, secured 5,443 and 613 votes, respectively. And, 678 votes were polled by NOTA.

The result of Nalagarh was announced two hours after the announcement of results of the Doon constituency and that triggered a wave of happiness and enthusiasm among Congress workers, who had been silent since the defeat of Congressman Ram Kumar Chaudhary from Doon. The counting of both constituencies was held at Government College, Nalagarh.

Rajesh Rana, a Congress worker, said, “Lakhwinder Singh Rana has become the choice of the people of Nalagarh constituency as all the development works of the area, be it the construction of National Highway-21A between Nalagarh and Swarghat or repairing of roads at Nalagarh or deteriorating health services in the area, were pending for a long time.”

Lakhbir Singh, a member of the local BJP unit, who was inside the counting centre, said, “Thakur had raised the demand for development in the state Assembly repeatedly. But, as the Congress party was in full majority, all his demands went unheeded by the Virbhadra Singh government. The margin of 1,242 votes is very thin. We will analysis the results.”

Nalagarh constituency, which includes Nalagarh town and 30 gram pachayats, has 90 booths.

The winning candidate, Lakhwinder Singh Rana, said, “I demanded votes from the people in the name of development. Despite the BJP government being at the Centre, Thakur failed to carry out any development work in the constituency. I have promised to the people of my area that work on NH-21A will begin within 100 days. I have also promised to double the number of doctors at the Civil Hospital Nalagarh.”

Reacting to his defeat, Thakur said, “Rana won the election on the basis of sympathy. I lost by a very narrow margin. I accept the mandate of the people of my constituency.”

