Himachal Pradesh election 2017: Full list of winners

Party workers and supporters celebrating BJP’s success in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections, outside the BJP headquarter in New Delhi. PTI Photo Party workers and supporters celebrating BJP’s success in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections, outside the BJP headquarter in New Delhi. PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form government in the state of Himachal Pradesh, after they defeated the Congress Party and won 44 seats in the 2017 state assembly polls. Congress, on the other hand, could secure only 21 seats.

BJP’s chief ministerial face for the polls, Prem Kumar Dhumal, was, however, defeated from the Sujanpur Assembly seat. Dhumal accepted his defeat and said that the result was unexpected and the party would do introspection. He congratulated the winners and party workers for the spectacular victory in the state polls.

The election, which took place on November 9, saw a record voter turnout of 74 per cent.

Full list of winners in Himachal Pradesh election 2017:

1. Anni: BJP’s Kishori Lal from Anni constituency has won with a margin of 5983 against Congress’ PARAS RAM.

2. Bilaspur: BJP’s Subhash Thakur from Bilaspur constituency has won with a margin of 6862 against Congress’ BUMBER THAKUR.

3. Churah: BJP’s Hans Raj from Churah constituency has won with a margin of 4944 against Congress’ SURENDER BHARDWAJ.

4. Dharamshala: BJP’s KISHAN KAPOOR from Dharamshala constituency has won with a margin of 2997 against Congress’ SUDHIR SHARMA.

BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor celebrates his win from Dharamshala constituency in the Himachal assembly elections, at Dharamshala on Monday. PTI photo BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor celebrates his win from Dharamshala constituency in the Himachal assembly elections, at Dharamshala on Monday. PTI photo

5. Bharmour: BJP’s Jia Lal from Bharmour constituency has won with a margin of 7349 against Congress’ THAKUR SINGH BHARMOURI.

6. Chamba: BJP’s Pawan Nayyar from Chamba constituency has won with a margin of 1879 against Congress’ NEERAJ NAYAR.

7. Chintpurni: BJP’s Balbir Singh from Chintpurni constituency has won with a margin of 8579 against Congress’ KULDIP KUMAR.

8. Chopal: BJP’s Balbir Singh Verma from Chopal constituency has won with a margin of 4587 against Congress’ DR.SUBHASH CHAND MANGLATE.

9. Dehra: Independent candidate HOSHYAR SINGH from Dehra constituency has won with a margin of 3914 against BJP’s RAVINDER SINGH RAVI.

10. Doon: BJP’s PARAMJEET SINGH from Doon constituency has won with a margin of 4319 against Congress’ RAM KUMAR.

11. Gagret: BJP’s RAJESH THAKUR from Gagret constituency has won is leading with a margin of 9320 against Congress’ RAKESH KALIA.

12. Haroli: Congress’ MUKESH AGNIHOTRI from Haroli constituency has won with a margin of 7377 against BJP’s RAM KUMAR.

13. Jubbal-Kotkhai: BJP’s NARINDER BRAGTA from Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency has won with a margin of 1062 against Congress’ ROHIT THAKUR.

14. Kangra: Congress’ PAWAN KUMAR KAJAL from Kangra constituency has won with a margin of 6208 against BJP’s SANJAY CHAUDHARY.

15. Karsog: BJP’s HIRA LAL from Karsog constituency has won with a margin of 4830 against Congress’ MANSA RAM.

16. Kasauli: BJP’s RAJIV SAIZAL from Kasauli constituency has won with a margin of 442 against Congress’ VINOD SULTANPURI.

17. Kasumpti: Congress’ ANIRUDH SINGH from Kasumpti constituency has won with a margin of 9397 against BJP’s VIJAY JYOTI.

18. Kullu: Congress’ SUNDER SINGH THAKUR from Kullu constituency has won with a margin of 1538 against BJP’s MAHESHWAR SINGH.

19. Lahaul and Spiti: BJP’s DR RAM LAL MARKANDA from Lahaul & Spiti constituency has won with a margin of 1478 against Congress’ RAVI THAKUR.

20. Balh: BJP’s INDER SINGH from Balh constituency has won with a margin of 12811 against Congress’ PRAKASH CHAUDHARY.

21. Banjar: BJP’s SURENDER SHOURIE from Banjar constituency has won with a margin of 3240 against Congress’ ADITYA VIKRAM SINGH.

22. Dharampur: BJP’s MAHENDER SINGH from Dharampur constituency has won with a margin of 11964 against Congress’ CHANDERSHEKHAR.

23. Solan: Congress’ DR (COL) DHANI RAM SHANDIL from Solan constituency has won with a margin of 671 against BJP’s RAJESH KASHYAP.

24. Sri Naina Deviji: Congress’ RAM LAL THAKUR from Sri Naina Deviji constituency has won with a margin of 1042 against BJP’s RANDHIR SHARMA.

25. Sri Renukaji: Congress’ VINAY KUMAR from Sri Renukaji constituency has won with a margin of 5160 against BJP’s BALBIR SINGH.

26. Sundernagar: BJP’s RAKESH KUMAR from Sundernagar constituency has won with a margin of 9263 against Congress’ SOHAN LAL.

27. Theog: CPI(M)’s RAKESH SINGHA from Theog constituency has won with a margin of 1983 against BJP;s RAKESH VERMA.

28. Una: Congress’ SATPAL SINGH RAIZADA from Una constituency has won with a margin of 3196 against BJP’s SATPAL SINGH SATTI.

29. Palampur: Congress’ ASHISH BUTAIL from Palampur constituency has won with a margin of 4324 against BJP’s INDU GOSWAMI.

30. Paonta Sahib: BJP’s SUKH RAM from Paonta Sahib constituency has won with a margin of 12619 against Congress’ KIRNESH JUNG.

31. Rampur: Congress’ NAND LAL from Rampur constituency has won with a margin of 4037 against BJP’s PREM SINGH DARAIK.

32. Sarkaghat: BJP’s INDER SINGH from Sarkaghat constituency has won with a margin of 4037 against Congress’ PAWAN KUMAR.

33. Shillai: Congress’ HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN from Shillai constituency has won with a margin of 4125 against BJP’s BALDEV SINGH.

34. Shimla: BJP’s SURESH BHARDWAJ from Shimla constituency has won with a margin of 1903 against Independent candidate HARISH JANARTHA.

35. Rohru: Congress’ MOHAN LAL BRAKTA from Rohru constituency has won with a margin of 9408 against BJP’s SHASHI BALA.

36. Manali: BJP’s GOVIND SINGH THAKUR from Manali constituency has won with a margin of 3005 against Congress’ HARI CHAND SHARMA.

37. Mandi: BJP’s ANIL SHARMA from Mandi constituency has won with a margin of 10257 against Congress’ CHAMPA THAKUR.

BJP candidate Anil Sharma celebrates with his father and former union communications minister Sukh Ram after success in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Mandi on Monday. PTI Photo BJP candidate Anil Sharma celebrates with his father and former union communications minister Sukh Ram after success in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Mandi on Monday. PTI Photo

38. Nachan: BJP’s VINOD KUMAR from Nachan constituency has won with a margin of 15896 against Congress’ LAL SINGH KAUSHAL.

39. Nalagarh: Congress’ LAKHVINDER SINGH RANA from Nalagarh constituency has won with a margin of 1242 against BJP’s K L THAKUR.

40. Pachhad: BJP’s SURESH KUMAR KASHYAP from Pachhad constituency has won with a margin of 6427 against Congress’ GANGU RAM MUSAFIR.

41. Arki: Congress’ VIRBHADRA SINGH from Arki constituency has won with a margin of 6051 against BJP’s RATTAN SINGH PAL.

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at his residence, in Shimla on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh at his residence, in Shimla on Monday. (Source: Express Photo by Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

42. Baijnath: BJP’s MULKH RAJ from Baijnath constituency has won with a margin of 12669 against Congress’ KISHORI LAL.

43. Dalhousie: Congress’ ASHA KUMARI from Dalhousie constituency has won with a margin of 556 against BJP’s D S THAKUR.

44. Darang: BJP’s JAWAHAR THAKUR from Darang constituency has won with a margin of 6541 against Congress’ KAUL SINGH.

45. Ghumarwin: BJP’s RAJINDER GARG from Ghumarwin constituency has won with a margin of 10435 against Congress’ RAJESH DHARMANI.

46. Jaswan-Pragpur: BJP’s BIKRAM SINGH from Jaswan-Pragpur constituency has won with a margin of 1862 against Congress’ SURINDER SINGH MANKOTIA.

47. Kinnaur: Congress’ JAGAT SINGH NEGI from Kinnaur constituency has won with a margin of 120 against BJP’s TEJWANT SINGH NEGI.

48. Nurpur: BJP’s RAKESH PATHANIA from Nurpur constituency has won with a margin of 6642 against Congress’ AJAY MAHAJAN.

49. Seraj: BJP’s JAI RAM THAKUR from Seraj constituency has won with a margin of 11254 against Congress’ CHET RAM.

50. Shimla Rural: Congress VIKRAMADITYA SINGH from Shimla Rural constituency has won with a margin of 4880 against BJP’s DR PRAMOD SHARMA.

51. Bhattiyat: BJP’s BIKRAM SINGH JARYAL from Bhattiyat constituency has won with a margin of 6885 against

Congress’ KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA.

52. Indora: BJP’s REETA DEVI from Indora constituency has won with a margin of 1095 against Congress’ KAMAL KISHORE.

53. Jawalamukhi: BJP’s RAMESH CHAND DHAWALA from Jawalamukhi constituency has won with a margin of 6464 against Congress’ SANJAY RATTAN.

54. Fatehpur: Congress’ SUJAN SINGH PATHANIA from Fatehpur constituency has won with a margin of 1284 against BJP’s KRIPAL SINGH PARMAR.

55. Barsar: Congress’ INDER DUTT LAKHANPAL from Barsar constituency has won with a margin of 439 against BJP’s BALDEV SHARMA.

56. Kutlehar: BJP’s VIRENDER KANWAR from Kutlehar constituency has won with a margin of 5606 against Congress’ VIVEK SHARMA.

57. Sullah: BJP’s VIPIN SINGH PARMAR from Sullah constituency has won with a margin of 10291 against Congress’ JAGJIWAN PAUL.

58. Jaisinghpur: BJP’s RAVINDER KUMAR from Jaisinghpur constituency has won with a margin of 10710 against Congress’ YADVINDER GOMA.

59. Nahan: BJP’s DR RAJEEV BINDAL from Nahan constituency has won with a margin of 3990 against

Congress’ AJAY SOLANKEY.

60. Shahpur: BJP’s SARVEEN CHOUDHARY from Shahpur constituency has won with a margin of 6147 against

Independent candidate MAJOR (RET) VIJAI SINGH MANKOTIA.

61. Jawali: BJP’s ARJUN SINGH from Jawali constituency has won with a margin of 8213 against Congres’ CHANDER KUMAR.

62. Hamirpur: BJP’s NARINDER THAKUR from Hamirpur constituency has won with a margin of 7231 against Congress’ KULDEEP SINGH PATHANIA.

63. Bhoranj: BJP’s KAMLESH KUMARI from Bhoranj constituency has won with a margin of 6892 against Congress’ SURESH KUMAR.

64. Nagrota: BJP’s ARUN KUMAR from Nagrota constituency has won with a margin of 1000 against Congress’ G S BALI.

65. Jhanduta: BJP’s JEET RAM KATWAL from Jhanduta constituency has won with a margin of 4962 against Congress’ BEERU RAM KISHORE.

66. Nadaun: Congress’ SUKHVINDER SINGH SUKHU from Nadaun constituency has won with a margin of 2349 against BJP’s VIJAY AGNIHOTRI.

67. Jogindernagar: Independent candidate Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar constituency has won with a margin of 6635 against BJP’s Gulab Singh Thakur.

68. Sujanpur: Congress’ Rajinder Rana from Sujanpur constituency has won with a margin of 1919 against BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal.

