Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: Refrain from making vague claims, wait for outcome on Dec 19, says Dhumal

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal Monday urged leaders and party workers – including those in the Congress – to refrain from “making rough estimates on the poll outcome”. “The people have exercised their franchise. The fate of all contenders – including those from the BJP and the Congress – is sealed in the EVMs, which will be opened on December 18. Till then, there is no point making tall and vague claims,” he said after returning to his village, Samirpur, in Hamirpur district. He, however, also claimed that the BJP would form the next government to mark the end of the Congress era in Himachal Pradesh. As a large number of party workers, leaders and candidates lined up to meet him Monday, Dhumal also claimed that the BJP was poised to win the Gujarat elections as well “with an impressive margin.”

He said the BJP, if voted to power, would ensure full security and safety of women, who had borne the brunt of the Congress government’s “lawlessness and complete lack governance.” Meanwhile, CM Virbhadra Singh is in Delhi and was likely to return to Shimla Wednesday, sources said. Virbhadra may meet newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. “We will form the government in Himachal after December 18. The BJP is only day-dreaming of its victory,” claimed Virbhadra.

