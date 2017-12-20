Himachal Pradesh: 30 MLAs have criminal cases, shows ADR data

A day after the Himachal Assembly results, Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) on Tuesday released data on criminal background and cases pending against the newly elected MLAs, 30 of whom face criminal cases as per their election affidavits. Of the total 68 elected members, 52 MLAs having assets worth crores, against 44 in 2012.

Party wise, two out of the 21 Congress MLAs and 18 out of 44 BJP MLAs have criminal cases pending against them, besides one CPM MLA and one Independent. One Congress and six BJP MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them. The average assets of an MLA was Rs 8.88 crore. Out of 68 MLAs, four are women. In 2012, only 3 MLAs were women.

Twenty MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 46 have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years. One MLA has declared his age above 80 years.

