Himachal Assembly Elections: In Dalhousie, a battle between 2 crorepatis

BJP candidate DS Thakur during his campaign. (Source: Express Photo) BJP candidate DS Thakur during his campaign. (Source: Express Photo)

Considered as one of the most important tourist destinations in the country, Dalhousie in Himachal’s Chamba district, is all set to witness a clash of two crorepati candidates in the upcoming polls. The fate of the candidates, however, will be in the hands of voters from Salooni division of Dalhousie, a rural belt with at least 43 panchayats in the constituency whereas Dalhousie has just about 3,500 votes of the total 66,439 votes.

Pitted against Congress heavyweight and five time MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari(62), daughter-in-law of Chamba’s royal family, is DS Thakur(51), a businessman who is also a wine contractor and horticulturist, whom the BJP has given a ticket for the first time. He is also the district president of BJP in Chamba.

In his campaign against Kumari, Thakur is targeting her for not working on local issues concerning Dalhousie residents and for having no time for them. A crorepati himself with movable assets of over Rs 6 crore as per his affidavit, Thakur took a jibe at Kumari saying, “Wo rehne wali mehlon ki. (She lives in the palaces). She is Asha Rani. (She is a queen). Unhe mehlon mein hi rehna chahiye, wo aam aadmi ko kya samjhengi (She should continue to live in palaces. She cannot understand problems of a common man).”

Known to be a man with a ‘clean image’, humble and easy to access, people in Dalhousie also call Thakur ‘BJP ka Kejriwal’. However, he differs. “Kejriwal is from the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP). I am not BJP ka Kejriwal. I am Modi’s aam aadmi. I am his loyal party soldier. I am BJP ka aam aadmi,” he told The Indian Express.

Thakur, a native of Kandla village, which falls under the Churah constituency, ticket kicked up a storm in his own party citing he is an ‘outsider’. Renu Chadha, former Dalhousie MLA who defeated Asha Kumari in 2008 and has been her traditional bete noire was ‘ignored’. Defending his candidature, Thakur says, “I have been a party president of entire Chamba district. I am working for people here at grassroots since decades.”

Asha Kumari in her affidavit has declared ‘inherited’ immovable assets worth Rs 2.77 crore including Pink Palace at Chamba and another palace at Jandrighat at Dalhousie where she currently resides. Her movable assets are worth Rs 1.56 crore. She also owns a flat at Strawberry Hills colony of Shimla and another residence in Delhi’s GK Enclave.

With immovable assets worth Rs 68 lakh including some properties in Salooni in Dalhousie constituency, Thakur says, “Technically, I am not an outsider. I may reside in Kandla but I am more of an insider for people in villages at Salooni than Asha Kumari. She lives in a palace at Dalhousie. I know problems of these villages more than her. Despite being five time MLA, she has done nothing for them.”

While Asha Kumari was ‘convicted’ this year in a forgery and cheating case for allegedly grabbing forest land, two cases are also pending against Thakur as per his affidavit for rioting, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint among others. “Those cases are vendetta. They were registered against many party workers by Congress government during our protests against them,” he says.

Thakur is also targeting Kumari for being AICC general secretary and party affairs incharge for Punjab. “For five years, she has either been busy in Delhi for her party or in Punjab during polls there and now when elections are here, she is here to ask for votes from Dalhousie. Vote for a common man not a queen living in palaces. Dalhousie must get freedom from Asha Kumari,” he announced.

