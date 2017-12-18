Himachal Pradesh Election Results: BJP’s CM candidate Dhumal loses, says party’s victory more important

Dhumal’s defeat came as a shocker to the BJP. (File) Dhumal’s defeat came as a shocker to the BJP. (File)

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and BJP’s CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, who lost the Sujanpur Assembly seat to Congress candidate Rajinder Rana, on Monday said that his personal loss is diminished by the victory of BJP in the state, and thanked the people for reposing faith in the party.

“Personal loss is not of much importance.The gain that victory has brought to state BJP is important. Thankful to people of the state for voting for BJP. In politics, sometimes one wins, sometimes one loses. I was not expecting to lose, I will do an analysis,” Dhumal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The former chief minister lost to his Congress rival Rajinder Singh Rana by about 3,500 votes.

Dhumal’s defeat came as a shocker to the BJP as senior leaders expressed their disappointment over the loss. “We are sad about Prem Kumar Dhumal losing but we are happy that people of Himachal Pradesh voted for BJP,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Varinder Kanwar, who won from Kutlehar in Una district, offered to vacate his seat for Dhumal.

Congress candidate Rajinder Rana, who won in Sujanpur against Dhumal, thanked the people in the constituency for his victory. “It’s a symbol of people’s confidence in Congress. Thankful that they made me victorious. We have never stepped back from serving people in Sujanpur & we will always serve them,” he said.

On the other hand, Congress CM candidate and Himachal Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh who won from Arki seat, congratulated BJP and said he takes full responsibility of his party’s performance. “I accept the victory of BJP. I, being the CM, take full responsibility of our performance here. I hope Vikramaditya (Singh) keeps winning in future, like he won today.” Singh also congratulated his son Vikramaditya for winning from the Shimla (Rural) seat.

