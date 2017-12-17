Exit polls ‘unscientific’, should be banned: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday rejected all predictions that BJP was forming government in the state and said that exit polls were manipulated and unscientific.

“Exit polls should be banned in our country. These are not based on facts or real factors. I know the people’s pulse. I have been on the ground during campaigning. I have more sense of what people think than those conducting such exit polls. Exit polls have also been proved wrong in the past,” said the CM, as he returned to the state after 12 days.

Singh said he was confident that when the results are out on December 18, the Congress will be in a comfortable position .The party has worked hard. The Congress will come back to power based on its track record of development, he said. “I can’t give you a seat-wise prediction. But I can say that no anti-incumbency factor played against the Congress in the elections. That’s what makes me confident about the numbers,” he said.

Singh said the BJP had done a smear campaign against him because they knew his track record of development in the state.

The Congress leader, however, regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stooped that low during his campaigns in the state. It was unbecoming of a PM to use that kind of language, he said.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App