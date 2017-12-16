Exit polls bogus, not based on facts, says Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File)

Responding to the exit polls that suggested a sweeping win by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh, six-times Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Saturday claimed the Congress is the most favoured party in the state and dismissed the exit polls as factually incorrect.

“Exit polls are bogus, manipulated & not based on facts. I have visited corners of Himachal Pradesh & most people are in favour of Congress. I am confident that Congress will win with a majority,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister in a quote to ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, News 24-Today’s Chanakya predicted a win for the saffron party winning 55 seats and 6 seats for the Congress. With more than 40 seats on BJP’s side, all surveys have come as a setback for current chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The Congress is currently ruling the hill state and the BJP is eyeing to return to power after a gap of five years. The voting for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly took place on November 9. The state recorded 74 per cent voting, according to the Election Commission. In 2012, Congress had won 36 seats, while BJP was the second largest party in the Assembly with 26 MLAs.

