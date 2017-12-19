Himachal Pradesh election results 2017: Virbhadra Singh blames defeat on ‘distribution of tickets’

Himachal Pradesh election results 2017: Virbhadra with son Vikramaditya after he won the election. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar) Himachal Pradesh election results 2017: Virbhadra with son Vikramaditya after he won the election. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar)

Blaming the defeat of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh on “distribution of tickets”, outgoing Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said on Monday that the “next line of leadership” should get a chance now. “If the distribution of tickets had been better, we could have definitely done well. But it also depends on the individual standing of each leader… I am sad that some of our ministers also lost,” said Singh, who won from Arki constituency in Solan district.

The 83-year-old reiterated that this was his last election. “It has become a trend in the state to pick a new government, irrespective of development and performance. I thought we would break this myth. But it’s the people’s verdict, and I accept it with all humility. I wish good luck to the new government,” he said. Asked about the defeat of BJP’s CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal, Singh said: “There must a reason for their defeat as it’s not just Dhumal, but state BJP president Satpal Satti and senior party leader Maheshwar Singh who have also lost. Senior BJP leaders like Ravinder Ravi and Gulab Singh Thakur, both former ministers, have also been defeated.”

When pointed out that neither he nor Dhumal would be heading the government in the state, he said: “Let the next line of leadership get the chance, and we (should) make space for them. BJP MLA Jai Ram Thakur from Seraj has been called to Delhi. He is certainly a new face to enter the leadership race.” On his son Vikramaditya Singh’s victory from Shimla (rural ), Singh said: “Now it’s up to him to make the best use of the opportunity.” He rejected all talk of dynasty politics. Read | BJP wrests power from Congress in sweeping victory

