Day after results, Governor accepts Virbhadra Singh’s resignation

Owning up responsibility for the Congress’s defeat in the state Assembly polls, results of which were declared Monday, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. A Raj Bhawan spokesman said Governor had accepted his resignation and asked him to continue till the new government takes charge.

Singh is expected to take up the responsibility of Congress Legislature Party leader (CLP) and eventually the Leader of Opposition in the House. After the defeat of top Congress leaders like Kaul Singh Thakur and G S Bali in the polls, and Vidya Stokes not being a member this time, the 21-member CLP is packed with Virbhadra’s loyalists.

However, Virbhadra could face disagreement from PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu or Lakhwinder Rana, who has been elected from Nalagarh. Rana was in a triangular contest with BJP candidate and Congress rebel Hardeep Singh Bawa, a Virbhadra loyalist.

