Chandigarh BJP jubilant, Congress says Modi magic on wane

Deserted Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Deserted Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

While the BJP’s Chandigarh unit is jubilant over the victory of the party in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the Congress leaders, however, are not impressed with the performance of the saffron brigade in Gujarat.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Chandigarh BJP unit president Sanjay Tandon said that the Congress has lost power in one more state (Himachal Pradesh) after the polls results. “We are moving towards a ‘Congress-Mukt Bharat’. The results show people’s faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Tandon.

Taking a dig at Congress leaders for “celebrating improvement in their tally in Gujarat,” the leader said that the BJP was in power in the state for 22 years while the Congress has not ruled any state for so long. “The election results have set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Tandon added.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and former union minister Pawan Bansal claimed that the election results are beginning of downfall for the BJP. “During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had registered a victory in 165 assembly segments out of total 182 seats in Gujarat. After 3 and a half years, this number has gone down to 99 assembly segments. It means the BJP has lost 66 seats. Then, where is the Modi magic?” said Bansal.

Claiming improvement in the performance of Congress, Bansal said, “During the 2016 parliamentary elections, the Congress had registered victory in just 17 seats in Gujarat, but its number has now increased to 80. It means there is an increase of 63 seats in Congress’ tally.”

However, the Congress leader admitted that Himachal results was a ‘good victory’ for BJP, but added that the state has been witnessing such a trend of alternative government after every five years for several decades.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App