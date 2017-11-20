Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017: BJP says confident of 50-plus seats, no decision on rebels

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, in Shimla Sunday. Pradeep Kumar Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, in Shimla Sunday. Pradeep Kumar

The BJP Sunday reiterated that it was aiming at 50-plus seats, saying it was on course to cross that figure to form the next government under the stewardship of Prem Kumar Dhumal, party’s CM candidate. At a meeting of the party’s core committee, held in Hamirpur, the district presidents and incharge of districts, parliamentary constituencies gave their feed-back to the party leadership. This was the first meeting of the party’s top leadership after the polling. The leaders also discussed role of some rebels and some who worked against the party during the polls. But it was decided that no immediate action will be taken against any such leaders till it was fully proved that the have harmed the party.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and BJP senior Shanta Kumar were among those present at the meeting, which was called by state BJP president Satpal Satti for post-poll analysis.

Union Minister for Health J P Nadda and MP Anurag Thakur were not present in the meeting. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who addressed the meeting, said: “The mood of the voters during the poll was to vote for change. Even if we make conservative estimate on the reports and internal feed-back, the party will end up at 50-plus.”

Meanwhile, Virbhadra Singh also met supporters from Shimla (Rural) — a constituency where his son Vikramaditya Singh was candidate, and claimed that Congress was comfortably placed. The people of the area have been an exceptional development happening here, he said adding that BJP was making unnecessary noise about its chances of victory.

