BJP likely to pick Himachal CM today, five-time MLA Jairam Thakur firm favourite

(From left) BJP state in-charge Mangal Pandey, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP MLA Jairam Thakur in Shimla on Thursday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The BJP is likely to name its chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh Sunday, after a meeting between the party’s central observers and newly-elected MLAs and other party leaders in Shimla.

The BJP Legislature Party members, Nirmala Sitharaman and Narinder Singh Tomar, returned to the state after chaos and confusion prevailed during their previous visit. Supporters of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jairam Thakur had raised slogans in favour of their leaders as Sitharaman and Tomar deliberated on who should lead the BJP government in Himachal.

Dhumal, who lost the election in Sujanpur, has made it clear that he was not in the race for the chief minister’s post. Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi district, is the frontrunner for the job as he enjoys a strong backing of the RSS and a section of BJP MLAs in Himachal.

The 52-year-old leader was previously part of Dhumal’s cabinet and also worked as the president of the BJP state unit. Thakur is perceived to be a non-controversial pick due to this low-profile.

If he is elected to the post, it will mark a generational shift in the state politics which saw the successive administrations of Congress’ Virbhadra Singh and BJP’s Dhumal.

The name of Union Health Minister J P Nadda has also been doing rounds. Party insiders say that Nadda has been a chief ministerial aspirant for a long time but after the BJP decided to name Dhumal as its leader, he quietly withdrew from the limelight.

Some MLAs say Nadda still remains a contender but the final call will be taken only after today’s meeting at Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla.

Meanwhile, Jairam Thakur said that independent MLA Prakash Rana, who won the Jogindernagar seat after defeating BJP senior leader Gulab Singh Thakur, has extended his support to the BJP.

Now, BJP’s strength in the 68-member House will be 45, as it had won 44 seats. The Congress has 21 MLAs, the CPM has one and the remaining two are independents.

1.20 pm: BJP legislature party meeting is currently underway at a hotel in Shimla. BJP MP Shanta Kumar is also among those present. Meanwhile, celebrations have begun at the home district of five-time MLA Jairam Thakur as he is widely expected to be chosen for the role.

1.00 pm: Nirmala Sitharaman and Narinder Singh Tomar, the BJP’s central observers, arrive in Shimla along with Union Minister J P Nadda, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP state in-charge Mangal Pandey. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal is also present at the meeting.

