Haryana elections: Party yet to declare names, Congress MLA from Meham files papers

Congress MLA from Meham, Anand Singh Dangi, Tuesday filed his nomination papers even though Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls due on October 21. Considered a close aide of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dangi said that he was confident that the party will allot him ticket from Meham. “There is no doubt that the party will consider me as its nominee from Meham constituency. Thus, I filed the nomination papers today,” Dangi said. While Dangi filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate, according to rules, his candidature would be accepted as an Independent. If the Congress declares his name, he will have to submit a letter to the returning officer informing about the same. Dangi, who former Haryana minister, represented Meham four times in the Vidhan Sabha — 1995, 2005, 2009 and 2014.

Congress ex-MLA, ex-MP join JJP, rewarded with tickets

Two Congress leaders – Rajya Sabha MP Ishwar Singh and two time former MLA Satpal Sangwan – Tuesday joined the Jannayak Janata Party in the presence of Dushyant Chautala, who immediately named them as party candidates from Guhla Cheeka and Dadri Assembly constituencies in Haryana. The JJP also released its third list of 20 candidates, including the two Congress leaders. With this, the party has declared names of 42 candidates so far. JJP has named former MLA Satwinder Rana from Kalayat. It also named Dr Sandeep Hooda from Garhi Sampla Kiloi, from where former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the sitting MLA.

BJP leader ‘rebels’ after Babita Phogat granted ticket from Dadri

Denied the BJP ticket from Dadri Assembly constituency, party leader Sombir Sangwan Tuesday held a conference with his supporters. The BJP has fielded international wrestler Babita Phogat from Dadri. In 2014 state Assembly elections, Sangwan, who was the BJP candidate, had lost the polls by a narrow margin of 1,610 votes to INLD’s Rajdeep Phogat. In Tuesday’s meeting, his supporters authorized Sangwan to take call regarding his future political plans. After the meeting, Sangwan left for Delhi to meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Sangwan told The Indian Express that he is not going to leave the BJP.

Punjab bypolls: After scrutiny, 36 in fray, 18 nominations rejected

A total of 54 candidates had filed nomination papers for October 21 bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Punjab of which 18 were rejected leaving 36 in fray, an official spokesperson of chief electoral officer (CEO) Tuesday said. The spokesperson said that 16 candidates had filed nominations for Phagwara assembly seat, out of which 6 were rejected post scrutiny. Similarly, 11 candidates had filed papers for Mukerian assembly seat, out of which five were rejected. For Dakha, 16 candidates had filed nominations of which four were rejected. Eleven candidates had filed papers for Jalalabad assembly seat, of which three were rejected. October 3 is the last date to withdraw nomination. After the withdrawal process is completed, election symbols will be allotted to the Independent candidates.