Haryana: Buoyed by UP results, BJP leaders take on Malik

HARYANA BJP leader, Jawahar Yadav has, on Twitter, taken a jibe at All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharash Samiti (AIJASS) President Yashpal Malik after the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a tweet after poll results on Saturday, Yadav, who is chairman of Haryana Housing Corporation, said, “Yashpal Malik… BJP has won 103 seats out of 136 in West UP…”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Saying that Malik’s appeal did not work even in his home state, Yadav said every Indian doesn’t vote in the name of caste but development. Malik, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had given a call to oppose BJP in UP and Punjab polls.

Replying to a question about Yashpal Malik’s anti-BJP campaign during the elections, state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that by giving majority to the BJP, the people of UP had given a befitting reply to those who indulge in the politics of divide-and-rule. “Such forces worked to support the Samajwadi Party and the Congress in UP by colluding with Congress leaders in Haryana. But the results have proved they enjoy no following and cut no ice with the people,” said Abhimanyu.