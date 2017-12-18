Election final results: BJP staves off Congress challenge in Modi’s Gujarat, snatches Himachal 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah along with members of the parliamentary board rejoice after the party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh at the party HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah along with members of the parliamentary board rejoice after the party’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh at the party HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In the end, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had the last laugh in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh after engaging in an intense and often acrimonious campaign against the Congress over last two months. The BJP secured a comfortable majority by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly and stamped its authority in the hilly state of Himachal with 44 seats.

While the BJP recorded a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat, the saffron party ousted the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly. With this twin victory, the BJP has tightened the grip over the country’s politics with general elections only 18 months away.

Gujarat witnessed a topsy-turvy contest in the morning, with BJP and Congress running neck and neck when early trends started pouring in from across the state. However, the Vijay Rupani-led BJP outlived the initial scare and pulled ahead at midday. Subsequently, BJP placed itself in a comfortable position by 6.30 pm.

It is, however, worth noting that the result was not as grand as the BJP thought it would turn out to be. BJP chief Amit Shah’s target of 150-seat remained out of bounds as the party faced a stiff competition from a resurgent Congress, which was spiritedly led by newly-elected party chief Rahul Gandhi. It also suffered a setback, in terms of its expected outcome, after facing a tough challenge from young Patidar and Dalit leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arriving in the Parliament on Monday.

On the contrary, the Congress defied most exit polls by putting up a solid fight winning 77 seats. This was a significantly improved performance from the previous 2012 assembly elections, where the grand old party could only win 61 seats. In Himachal, the Congress only managed to win 21 seats.

Chief minister Virbhadra Singh offers sweet to his son Vikrmaditya singh as he win his first assembly election from Shimla rural, at their residence, in Shimla on Monday.

Reflecting on the BJP’s performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is double joy for me.” “I once again offer the hardworking party workers many congratulations. This is not an ordinary victory,” he said while expressing happiness that his successors continued the development work which he had spearheaded during his nearly 13-year tenure as the chief minister. READ | Man of the moment in Gujarat, Narendra Modi shows he can win without a wave too

Thanking his party workers for fighting “anger with dignity” in the polls, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress accepts the people’s verdict in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. “The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me,” Gandhi tweeted.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, Shah said, "We have once again emerged triumphant. I offer heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that they gave us another opportunity to serve them."

“My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’ greatest strength is its decency and courage,” he added

Though the Gujarat results didn’t live up to his expectations, Shah expressed satisfaction with it, saying that the party’s vote share in Gujarat had increased to 49.10 percent from 47.85 percent in 2012. The Congress vote share was 41.5 percent in Gujarat, compared to 38.93 percent in 2012.

With Congress losing Himachal, the grand old party now rules only Karnataka and Punjab among the major states, besides Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

“We have set a record in the history of the BJP by winning consecutive assembly polls… Anti-incumbency is not working there. The prime minister’s popularity is intact. Amit Shah’s strategy has worked,” BJP vice president Shyam Jaju said.

Jignesh Mevani, the face of the Dalit agitation in Gujarat, won from Vadgam seat by defeating BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes.

Pointing out that the dip in BJP’s performance in Gujarat as a reflection of Rahul’s efforts during the campaign, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “The Congress’ tally has gone up there, while the BJP’s numbers have fallen. This is the start of Rahul Gandhi’s political story.”

Countering this, Union minister Smriti Irani said, “Jo jeeta wohi Sikandar (whoever wins is the king).”

Among main BJP players, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani retained his Rajkot West seat, defeating Indranil Rajyaguru of Congress. However, Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in Himachal Pradesh, lost to Congress’ Rajinder Rana in Sujanpur, after he changed his traditional constituency of Hamirpur. He was made the CM face only nine days before the polling.

The elections were also seen as a referendum on BJP’s economic policies of demonetisation and GST, which the Opposition had claimed would inflict a huge dent in Modi’s popularity.

For Congress, six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh won the Arki constituency in Himachal Pradesh. However, several Congress heavyweights fell by the wayside in Gujarat. The leaders who bit the dust include Arjun Modhwadia, Shaktisinh Gohil, Siddharth Patel and Tushar Chaudhary.

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, scored his maiden election victory from Radhanpur seat, defeating his closest BJP rival by 15,000 votes. Jignesh Mevani, the face of the Dalit agitation in Gujarat, won from Vadgam seat by defeating BJP candidate Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes. He contested as an independent candidate with support of the Congress.

