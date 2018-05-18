Gujarat business model at play: Kumaraswamy in joint protest

H.D. Kumaraswamy at parliament house. Express Photo By Anil Sharma. (File) H.D. Kumaraswamy at parliament house. Express Photo By Anil Sharma. (File)

Congress and JD(S) leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue next to the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, against the swearing in of B S Yeddyurappa as Karnataka CM. Former PM H D Deve Gowda, Congress floor leader (Lok Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those who participated in the protest. Others included former CM Siddaramaiah, Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal, and JD(S) chief ministerial contender H D Kumaraswamy.

“The BJP trimurti from Gujarat are trying to introduce the Gujarat business model in Karnataka while Narendra Modi lectures the country and says he will not allow the loot of the country. Let the BJP introspect on the political steps it took to form governments in Goa and Manipur,’’ Kumaraswamy said at the protest site.

“The BJP should have been given only three or four days to prove its majority. In 2008 the Reddy brothers had resorted to horse trading to get the BJP a majority. They are doing it again now. People must come out and protest against the BJP for seeking power in an unholy manner,’’ he said.

“All leaders of regional parties Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrashekar Rao, Mayawati, Naveen Patnaik must come together to protect the interest of the country by setting aside any of the differences we might have,” Kumaraswamy said.

Siddaramaiah said: “Prime Minister Modi is misusing his office. The Governor’s action is unconstitutional and he is indirectly encouraging horse-trading. We will go to the people and tell them that the BJP has no faith in parliamentary democracy.”

