AAP wants to hold Gujarat Assembly polls using ballot papers

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party wants Assembly elections in Gujarat, due later this year, to be conducted using ballot papers and not EVMs. AAP’s Gujarat Incharge Gopal Rai on Thursday said they will approach the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat in this regard soon.

“We will make a representation before the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat and demand that elections to the state Assembly, scheduled later this year, be conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs (electronic voting machines),” Rai said.

Apart from the BSP supremo Mayawati, Kejriwal, who is AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister, has also alleged that EVMs were tampered with in recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

However, the Election Commission has dismissed their contention.

Meanwhile, Rai said AAP has decided to improve its organisational strength in Gujarat. The party had earlier announced that it will field candidates from all 182 seats.

“We have so far trained 6000 volunteers and will train 20,000 volunteers in the next two months. We will call all our booth-level workers to Gandhinagar on March 26, when Kejriwal will address them,” he said.

