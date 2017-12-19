Youth with hardik, not all patidars: Despite Patidar, GST anger, BJP sweeps Surat

Celebration of BJP’s victory in assembly elections. The party won 99 seats in Gujarat and 44 in Himachal Pradesh. Express Celebration of BJP’s victory in assembly elections. The party won 99 seats in Gujarat and 44 in Himachal Pradesh. Express

The BJP has won 15 of the 16 seats in Surat, a trade hub that was a hotbed of GST and Patidar quota discontent, delivering a shock to the Congress and the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) when they had banked on the ire of textile businessmen and hoped that the turnout at Hardik Patel’s events would get converted to votes. Patidar and textile trader leaders listed a range of factors for the setback. A former PAAS Surat convenor said the Hardik-led outfit’s somewhat confrontationist streak at times did not go down well with voters. Another former PAAS convenor said older Patidars never supported the PAAS or the Congress. It was the younger Patidars who were attracted to Hardik’s campaign.

In the textile traders’ community, which had demanded a GST rollback and timely input tax credit among other things, the mood was to go with the ruling party, said one leader, although Rahul Gandhi had campaigned among them. Lakhs of Patidars had come out on the road and demanded the quota two years ago in Surat. At a rally by Hardik, over 50,000 Patidar youths participated in a meeting. The PAAS leader requested them not to vote the BJP, Independents candidate or the NCP in a thinly veiled campaign for the Congress.

For 21 days in July, 60,000 textile trading establishments had stayed shut as the traders demanded a GST rollback, spearheaded by the Surat Textile Sangharsh Samiti. The traders had chanted slogans against the BJP. But on Monday, when counting for 12 of the 16 Surat seats were on at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, not a single PAAS member was seen.

The Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association president, Manoj Agrawal, said: “We were not against the BJP government but were against its policies which were not in favour of textile traders. The traders are staunch BJP supporters and even during the GST agitation, they had not welcomed Ashok Ghelot (of the Congress). Till today, our demands, put before Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley, have not been looked into….. We still have hope in the BJP and with the result now, the PM will also take our demands seriously.”

Surat Textile Sangharsh Samithi speaker and core committee member Jay Lal admitted that “the results are unexpected”. He said that over 70 per cent textile traders hail from Rajasthan. The traders are BJP supporters, he said, and they may have feared the consequences their businesses would suffer if they voted the Congress. “… They fear the BJP. If they gave their vote to the Congress, they may have to face problems in business in the future as the BJP runs the government at the Centre when the GST issue is still pending.”

Surat PAAS former co-convenor Alpesh Katheriya said: “We were expecting three seats —- Surat East, Kamrej and Varachha —- for the Congress. Under our pressure, the Congress changed two candidates on the first list and included Dhiru Gajera and Ashok Jirawala. We have failed to convert the public support into votes.” Gareja and Jirawala lost.

Kothari said that “we have realised that our protest, which had turned violent, might be a reason why our community people moved away from us and supported the BJP.” Vijay Mangukiya, another former co-convenor of the PAAS in Surat, joined the BJP a day before election in Surat. “I was active member of the Surat PAAS from Day One…. Later, I parted ways, seeing that the agitation was not going in the proper direction. When the state government called a meeting, Hardik sent his core committee and did not participate in it. He later silently met Congress leaders behind the curtain.”

Mangukiya mentioned an instance of the PAAS’s confrontationist stance. He said Narendra Modi had shown interest in attending the Ram Katha programme in Surat. “The motive behind the Ram Katha was noble as the amount generated through donations would be used for the welfare of the families of martyred armymen.

The PAAS team learnt that Modi will attend the Ram Katha on December 4. The team announced that if PM Modi visits, they will protest. As a result, the visit of the Prime Minister was cancelled. This sent out a negative image of the Surat PAAS among the Patidar community,” he said. Mangukiya further added that the PAAS only has “youths with them… while elders had been kept away”.

