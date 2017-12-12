People of Gujarat have taught Manmohan how to speak and Rahul to visit temples: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express file photo)

With Congress leaving no stone unturned to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Gujarat assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took pot shots at former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, “Gujarat ki janta ne do kaam iss chunaav mein achhe se kara diye. Dr Manmohan Singh ji ka mooh khulwa diya, aur doosra Rahul Gandhi ko mandir jaana sikha diya.(The people of Gujarat have done two good things this assembly polls, they have taught Dr. Manmohan Singh how to speak and Rahul Gandhi to visit temples).”

This remark from the UP CM came after Manmohan Singh responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations about Congress colluding with Pakistan in the Gujarat Assembly polls. In a statement released on Monday, Singh accused Modi of spreading “falsehoods” to score political points. He added the PM was “setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office.”

During an election rally in Gujarat on Sunday, Modi had referred to a “secret meeting” at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence which was attended by former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri and Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood. The Indian Express had reported Monday that the meeting was also attended by several former Indian diplomats and officials, and Manmohan Singh and vice-president Hamid Ansari.

The remark by Yogi was also in reference to Rahul Gandhi’s visits to various temples in Gujarat, a move dubbed as a “political” one by the saffron party.

