‘Won’t disrespect PM Modi, but will speak the truth,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi addressing rallies in Gujarat. (Express/Twitter)

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his “potato” remark on Monday, Congress president elect stressed on respecting the Prime Minister and its post. “Let Modiji say anything bad about me; let him get this done through trolls; let him do whatever, but I respect the position of the Prime Minister. I will not speak one bad word for him. If I will say anything about him, I will do that with respect. However, I will definitely speak truth without any fear, not using any bad word. He is yours, Gujarat, and even my Prime Minister,” Rahul said at an election rally in Gandhinagar as he wrapped up the day’s campaigning.

Talking about his extensive travel of Gujarat in the last three months, Rahul said, “You have not only given so much of love to me, but also taught me so much. I will not forget your love that you have shown on me in the last three months. So wherever I am till I am alive, if Gujarat needs anything you have to just say Rahul come here and I will be here. These are such relations that are made for life and are not broken,” he added.

