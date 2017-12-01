Why public money was ‘squandered’ in buying power at higher rates: Rahul asks PM

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express File Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express File Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why public money was “squandered” in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies in Gujarat, unleashing his latest salvo in almost daily attacks during the election campaign.

Posing the third question in the series “a question a day”, he asked PM Modi why the coffers of four private firms were allegedly filled between 2002-2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore. “My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.

“By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62 per cent, why was power bought from private companies at upto Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered,” he asked the prime minister on Twitter.

Gandhi has sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises the saffron party made to the state in the previous polls. The tagline of his posers to the prime minister is “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule”.

Gandhi earlier asked Modi why the people of Gujarat should pay up for the “financial mismanagement” and publicity by him. He also asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent BJP government in the state has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.

