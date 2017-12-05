Uproot kukda-bakra wali Congress : Amit Shah in tribal-dominated Vyara

Amit Shah in Kutch on Sunday. (Source: Twitter) Amit Shah in Kutch on Sunday. (Source: Twitter)

Campaigning in the tribal-dominated Vyara Assembly seat, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asked people to “uproot” the Congress and elect the BJP which will provide 24-hour electricity and cows and buffaloes, instead of “kukda-bakra wali Congress”, which distributes cocks and goats.

“Do you want to bring in a kukda-bakra wali Congress or the BJP that will give you 24-hour electricity, a cow and a buffalo at your home? Do you know what happens in a Congress adivasi vikaas (tribal development) programme? They will give a cock, a goat and a hen, and these Congress leaders will sit on the dais wearing new clothes and watch closely who was taking the cock, hen and goat. By evening, their leaders’ car reaches your home and the animals are sacrificed. (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi) has changed this ‘murgi-bakri’ definition of tribal development to a 10-point programme, covering health, jobs, farming and roads,” Shah said at an election meeting.

“For the uplift of tribals, the BJP opened 134 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 43 new girls residential schools and two new Sainik schools so that 2.25 lakh students can study and live. We gave away 1.04 lakh cows and buffaloes to our tribal sisters so that they could become a part of the dairy industry and earn money,” he had earlier tweeted.

At the election meeting, Shah said that the Birsa Munda University, established at the cost of Rs 1,000 crore, carried out skill development programmes for nine lakh tribal children, training them to be plumbers, electricians, sprinkler technicians. He said that the BJP government conducted 670 job fairs and “gave them (tribals) jobs at different builders’ (sites)”.

Vyara, a Scheduled Tribe reserved seat, is dominated by Christians and tribals. Considered a Congress bastion, the BJP had lost from Vyara in 2012 Assembly elections by over 14,000 votes. This time, the BJP has fielded Arvindbhai Chaudhary, who is pitted against the sitting Congress MLA, Punabhai Gamit.

