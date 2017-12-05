Uproot Congress of kukda-bakra: Amit Shah in Vyara

BJP national president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad to meet party representatives for booth level micro management on Saturday. Express photo javed raja… 4-11-2017 BJP national president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad to meet party representatives for booth level micro management on Saturday. Express photo javed raja… 4-11-2017

Campaigning in the tribal-dominated Vyara Assembly seat, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday asked people to “uproot” the Congress and elect the BJP which will provide 24-hour electricity, cows and buffaloes, instead of “kukda-bakra wali Congress”, which distributes cocks and goats.

“Do you want to bring in a kukda-bakra wali Congress or the BJP that will give you 24-hour electricity, a cow and a buffalo at your home? Do you know what happens in a Congress adivasi vikaas (tribal development) programme? They will give a cock, goat and hen and these Congress leaders will sit on the dais wearing new clothes and watch closely… By evening, their leaders’ car reaches your home and the animals are sacrificed. (Prime Minister) Narendrabhai (Modi) has changed this ‘murgi-bakri’ definition of tribal development to a 10-point programme, covering health, jobs, farming and roads,” Shah said at an election meeting.

“For upliftment of tribals, BJP opened 134 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 43 new girls residential schools and two new Sainik schools so that 2.25 lakh students could study and live. We gave away 1.04 lakh cows and buffaloes to our tribal sisters so that they could become a part of the dairy industry,” he earlier tweeted. The BJP has fielded Arvindbhai Chaudhary against sitting Congress MLA Punabhai Gamit for the seat.

