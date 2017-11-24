Unidentified youths pelt stones at BJP’s Surat office

The office at Yogi Chowk belongs to BJP’s candidate from Kamrej, V D Jhalavadia. (Representational) The office at Yogi Chowk belongs to BJP’s candidate from Kamrej, V D Jhalavadia. (Representational)

Late on Wednesday night, unidentified bike-borne youths pelted stones at the BJP office at Yogi Chowk in Surat, a Patidar dominated area of the city, making it the first such incident of attack on a BJP office after candidates names were announced. After nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections were completed, candidates started opening their election offices in their respective constituencies. The office at Yogi Chowk belongs to BJP’s candidate from Kamrej, V D Jhalavadia.

Jhalavadia’s office was scheduled for inauguration on Thursday and at the time of the incident, the office was in final stages of completion. The attackers riding three different bikes pelted stones at the office and escaped even as Jhalavadia was not present at the office. Jhalavadia soon reached the spot and the Punagam police were contacted.

Following the incident, the office was inaugurated on Thursday by BJP leaders amid police present to avoid any untoward incident. Denying any involvement of the Surat unit of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti or their supporters, Jhalavadia told the Indian Express, “We suspect that some local teenagers were responsible for the mischief. There is nothing serious about the incident. We have not registered any offence into the incident. It is election time and such things happen. We need not take it seriously. The police will be patrolling the area round the clock from now on. We are not afraid of anybody.”

Even though no police complaint has been registered, the incident has shook a warning bell for the police as the area has witnessed several incidents of attack on BJP leaders by Patidar youths. Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “ When we came to know about the incident, our team reached the spot and found the situation normal. BJP leaders have refused to register a police complaint. However, in such cases, police teams are placed for round-the-clock patrolling. Here, even para-military forces have been deployed for patrolling. If we come across such notorious activities, we will deal with it seriously.”

