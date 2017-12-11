Tribal artistes of Ahmedabad village revel in boom season

Motipura tribals perform for BJP Sanand candidate Kanu Makwana. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Motipura tribals perform for BJP Sanand candidate Kanu Makwana. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

The small village of Motipura, near Sanand in Ahmedabad district, is relishing the season. Besides the elections, there is also a bonus in the form of the wedding season; each of these means more business for them. The entire population of 4,000 in the village is of Nat-Bajaniyas, a nomadic tribe that traditionally performs with musical instruments such as shehnai, bagpipes and dhol. During elections, various candidates have been hiring the services of Nat-Bajaniyas of Motipura for their meetings in their respective constituencies.

Nat-Bajaniyas, who are among the many nomadic tribes of Gujarat, were settled in Motipura by the ruler of the then state of Sanand many years ago. It is now a centre where people come and hire performers for their social, religious or political functions.

“Once they hire us during elections, around five of us in traditional attire reach a campaign site and play instruments, so that people know a campaign meeting is about to take place. Once the candidate arrives with his supporters, we welcome and guide them to the stage,” said Rajesh Nayak of Motipura. “After the candidate has taken the stage, we leave for the next venue that he or she is scheduled to visit. We follow the candidate until the end of his campaign.”

Rajesh explained why elections fetch higher earnings than other events. “At other functions, if we to perform for fixed hours in a day, each person in the group gets around Rs 500. But on election campaigns, when we have to travel with the candidate all day, each one gets around Rs 1,000; it depends on the deal agreed,” he said.

“November to February are business months for us, with most weddings happening and people coming to us for services such as Ras-Garba, helping baratis with Rajwadi Safa (traditional turbans) and performance with our musical instruments,” Rajesh added. “This year, the elections have come in December, at the peak of the wedding season. We have lots of orders both for weddings and election campaigns.”

Among the candidates who have hired performers from Motipura is Kanu Makwana (Patel), the BJP contestant from Sanand. “They add traditional colour to the campaign setting the atmosphere, so many candidates like me are using their services,” Makwana told The Indian Express. “One can have anyone to beat the dhol in a village, but Motipura and its residents are popular and known across the state.”

“Today, modern features such as DJ music are popular, but our services add a traditional look,” said Motipura’s Lalji Nayak.

Both the BJP and the Congress, incidentally, have sought to address this community in their manifestos, with promises for nomadic and denotified tribes. The BJP manifesto released Friday promises to “build them pucca houses” and provide hawking zones to those earning a livelihood selling wares on handcarts. The Congress manifesto promises to appoint a commission to consider giving them a separate quota.

The Gujarat government, too, hires residents of Motipura to perform at functions and do Raas-Garba. “Many of us were hired by the government when international guests like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Gujarat,” Rajesh said.

In months outside of the November-to-February wedding season, these tribals earn from labour in tasks such as plumbing, construction, or agriculture. Now, they are so busy that some of them claim to have turned down an offer to perform at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in Sanand Sunday.

“Some BJP people from Sanand approached us to perform during PM Narendra Modi’s event in Sanand. However, there are so many weddings that day and we have prior promises. So, many of us have said no,” said Rajesh.

