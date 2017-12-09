To keep Gujarat, Narendra Modi’s campaign detours from vikas to caste

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting at Surat. (Express photo by Hanif Malek/File) PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting at Surat. (Express photo by Hanif Malek/File)

When Prime minister Narendra Modi launched the Ro Ro ferry service from Ghogha port in Bhavnagar and rode on the first ferry to Dahej, inside the Gulf of Khambhat on the Gujarati new year day in October , to connect the two regions of Gujarat that went to polls on Saturday, it looked as if this election would be largely fought on the development plank.

Modi kept coming back to Gujarat to launch or dedicate capital projects ostensibly to counter the ‘vikas gaando thayo chhe’ campaign by the opposition and the party designed a counter slogan “Hu chhu vikas, hu chhu Gujarat’ (I am vikas, I am Gujarat) on which its campaign was to ride on. But that was not to be.

The way these two regions totalling 89 constituencies vote, will tell on verdict of this election. Though the regions are separated by over a 500 kilometre long highway, Surat has become the source of livelihood and home to many landed Kathiawadis who migrated from the districts of Amreli, Bhavnagar and Junagadh, in the 80s, because of acute water scarcity. They are now the backbone of the diamond and textile industry of Surat. The ferry service that would close in this distance to 32 kilometres, should have become a brownie point for the BJP to bank on. But it got shouted down by the realities on ground.

The ferment in the farming community, (many of who are Patidars) because of low MSPs on their cotton and groundnut produce, demonetisation and GST which rode on the Patidar quota agitation led by the 23-year old Hardik and grew to threaten the BJP in the regions of Saurashtra and Surat. The textile market in Surat closed down for 22 days soon after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was effected in July, in protest. And all this could dent the BJP vote bank.

Eleven constituencies in Gujarat have more than 40 per cent Patidar votes, of which five are in Saurashtra, and five in Surat district and only one in north Gujarat. Of these Varachha, the diamond hub in Surat has almost 60 per cent Patel vote, most of them Kathiawadi migrants. That there was no let up in the people attending rallies by PatidarAnamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel in these parts even after he allied with the Congress, added to the BJP’s fears.

It was becoming clear that the alliance of the three youth leaders —Hardik Patel of the Patidar quota agitation, Alpesh Thakor of the OBCs and Jignesh Mevani of the Dalits–, with the Congress president elect Rahul Gandhi would upset the BJP’s grand announcements of winning 150 plus seats.

Which could explain why the timeline of the BJP campaign detoured from vikas to caste with Modi picking up a comment by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to spin it into an assault on his “low caste”, and in the final leg is resting on the issue of terrorism and Muslims, even as Modi is to address a rally close to Godhra on Sunday.

The two top campaigners, Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were repeatedly telling crowds how “Gujarat was under curfew” during the Congress rule before 22 years. Chief minister Vijay Rupani would list out gangsters — Abdul Latif, Santokben Jadeja, Mohammad Surti and Ibhla Sheth and say they ruled in the Congress era. For the business and trading community in Gujarat, the prospect of businesses closing down due to curfew following riots or gang wars, was scary.

While the Congress campaign in Gujarat, with the exception of the comments by its leaders like Aiyar, maintained a sustained attack on Modi’s development model.

Rahul Gandhi in his new form with jibes like Gabbar Singh Tax had put the BJP on the defensive, but it refused to give the BJP its ‘Maut ka Saudagar’ moment.

In the assembly elections after 2002 when the BJP won the highest number of seats at 127 of 182 riding on the Hindutva wave following the riots, the dissidence that rose against Modi had been founded in leaders from Saurashtra leading to the launch of two parties, led by former minister Gordhan Zadaphia in 2007 and former chief minister Keshubhai Patel in 2012. Both the parties consolidated with the BJP eventually, neutralising the dissidence and BJP ended up winning maximum seats in Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

The high voter turn out in the Patidar and rural areas on Saturday might indicate an anti-incumbency vote, if one looks at that fact that the Patidar anger this time, was different, in that the people who were out on the streets supporting Hardik Patel were not politicians, but the middle class, who saw him as a leader with the guts to speak up against the most powerful party. However, earlier elections have shown large turnouts as being votes in favour of the BJP.

Assuming that the Patels are angry, there are the tribals and the OBCs who could swing the verdict. The next phase of elections will be in the north and central Gujarat regions. Where the BJP had made inroads riding on the Hindutva wave in 2002. Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara which go to polls in the second phase, had also seen the biggest anti-Muslim massacres that followed the buring of 59 kar sevaks in Godhra.

