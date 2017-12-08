Swaminarayan sect monk attacked on his way to campaign for BJP in Gujarat: Police

The monk sustained injuries on his hands and was admitted to a hospital, an official at Visavadar police station said. (Source: ANI photo) The monk sustained injuries on his hands and was admitted to a hospital, an official at Visavadar police station said. (Source: ANI photo)

A Swaminarayan sect monk was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants near Visavadar town in Junagadh district when he was on his way to address an election rally for the ruling BJP, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Thursday between Mota Kothda and Navaniya villages, an official at Visavadar police station said, adding the monk sustained injuries on his hands and was admitted to a hospital.

“Swami Bhaktiprasad was on his way in a car to address a rally organised by the BJP candidate from Visavadar, Kirit Patel, when he was attacked by two persons. The duo got down from a four-wheeler, stopped the monk’s vehicle and beat him up with iron rods,” the official said.

“In his complaint, Swami Bhaktiprasad said he was going to attend a BJP programme in Visavadar when a vehicle forced his car to stop and some unidentified persons attacked him with iron pipes. He was also abused and his vehicle was damaged,” the police official said.

The attackers are yet to be nabbed, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment by voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 427 (damage to property), among others of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on.

